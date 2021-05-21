Plant thieves steal rare orchid from Botanic Park

Chocolate orchid (photo by QEIIBP)

(CNS): Two chocolate orchid (Encyclia phoenicia) plants have been stolen from the Orchid Boardwalk at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, one of several thefts from the gardens this year, according to General Manager John Lawrus.

Horticultural Manager Nick Johnson said he was saddened by the loss of the beautiful plants, named for its strong chocolate scented bloom, especially since the plants “were just recovering from a theft of a cutting that happened last year”.

In a social media post Johnson added, “What is frustrating is that one part of the plant was sending up a flower. It is always sad to see our work destroyed. We have put in many hours and a lot of money into making the Orchid Boardwalk look the best it can. Unfortunately, we’ve already had several thefts this year.”

He said people taking cuttings or plants, as was the case in this instance, should remember the time and effort put into these collections.

Lawrus said it was a sad occurrence but plant theft is a real issue the world over, from personal gardens through to botanic gardens and parks. “When plant theft happens, the gardeners and horticulturists who put their heart and souls into their work take it personally,” he said.

The Botanic Park and the Tourism Attraction Board are making an appeal for the thief to return the plants as soon as possible that they can be “placed in their rightful home and cared for by trained experts”.

The park noted that it offers propagation services and anyone interested in purchasing a specific plant housed within the park property can email horticulture@botanic-park.ky for information.