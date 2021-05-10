Planning not the first port of call for new minister

Minister Jay Ebanks speaks with Acting PWD Director Troy Whorms

Minister Jay Ebanks, PS Isaac Rankine and staff members of the NHDT

Minister Jay Ebanks speaks with DVES Director Stephen Quinland, as PS Isaac Rankine and Deputy CO Tamara Ebanks look on

(CNS): The new planning minister, Jay Ebanks, began touring the various departments under his area of responsibility last week, according to a release from GIS, but the new Cabinet member and representative for North Side did not include the planning department in his first round of visits. The minister now responsible for addressing runaway development, which is severely impacting the environment, blocking access to much of the coastline and placing the islands in further danger from climate change, has not yet made any comment about this critical area of his portfolio.

Many in the community are hoping that Premier Wayne Panton, who has taken on the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, can reverse the current trend, and are calling for the entire Central Planning Authority to be replaced, given that the current line-up is dominated by people from the construction and development sector and is chaired by the largest hardware retailer on the island.

When asked by CNS at last week’s press conference about possible changes to the make-up of the CPA, Panton said that the new Cabinet had not yet discussed the membership of public boards but he has told them that this is something they need to look at. They also have look at various pieces of legislation to see what changes can be made, he said.

The previous administration’s attempt at redrafting of the national development plan had resulted in PlanCayman, but that project has been designed to appeal to developers rather than address the access, climate and environment concerns of the community. When asked by CNS about whether there will be a review of PlanCayman, the premier said that Cabinet had not yet had a chance to discuss this either but would do so in the next couple of weeks.

The urgency regarding these issues was underscored this week by the new CPA meeting agenda, where once again turtle nesting habitat, untouched coastline and mangroves are under threat from ill-conceived development proposals.

On his first tour of departments in his Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, and Infrastructure (PAHI), Ebanks, who worked in construction before winning the North Side seat last month, visited the Public Works Department, the Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services, Facilities Management, the Department of Agriculture, the National Roads Authority, the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing and the National Housing Development Trust.

“My first impression is that this is a very active ministry that touches many aspect of our daily lives,” Ebanks said in the release. “The staff is very hardworking and motivated to deliver on government’s policies and programmes.”

Ebanks was accompanied by Isaac Rankine, who has been appointed his parliamentary secretary, and Chief Officer Alan Jones, who has retained his post in the planning ministry.