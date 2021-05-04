Phasing plan needed for sub-division in wetlands

Mangroves (Photo by Omari Rankine)

(CNS): A proposed subdivision for more than 430 homes that encroaches into the Central Wetland Mangroves, which is a critical habitat for the future survival of Grand Cayman’s natural resources and ecosystems, has not been refused by the Central Planning Authority, despite the serious environmental threats it poses, but is now subject to a phasing plan. The planning department said the Lookout Ltd application has been adjourned to allow the developer time to submit the plan and make some minor changes to the design.

During last week’s hearing the National Trust, which is a direct neighbour to the proposed project, urged the CPA to place conditions on this application, drawing a clear line in the ‘swamp’ beyond which no future development would go.

Arguing about the desperate need to stop any further encroachment into mangrove habitat or fragmentation of the central wetlands, representatives from the Trust spelled out the importance of this ecosystem to the entire island’s natural marine and terrestrial resources.

Given that the application by Lookout Ltd is of such magnitude that it will require a large amount of land to be set aside for public purposes, the Trust proposed that the developers realigned their project so that all of that public use land would be the mangrove area to the north of the currently gazetted, but as yet not built, extension of the East-West Arterial Road, which currently dissects the site.

They said that this would serve the purpose of protecting the habitat, prevent fragmentation and serve as a signal that this would be where development on mangrove habitat ends.

While the controversial road extension is subject to an environmental impact assessment before it is finalised, the Trust said that previous negations with government had resulted in the proposed road route being pushed further south to avoid dissecting the wetland area and cutting through Trust land.

But not all of the land in the mangroves belongs to the Trust.

It was clear during the hearing that CPA Chairman A. L. Thompson was reluctant to send any signal about curbing development, even in this highly sensitive environment, because doing so might devalue the land that people owned, some of which he suggested was dry land and not all mangrove.

However, the Trust experts explained that land has value beyond its potential for development, and wetlands in particular because of their carbon sequestering possibilities. The Trust outlined some of the type of schemes being introduced all over the world where cash is paid to preserve such habitat by governments as part of blue and green economies. This point did appear to find favour with some other members of the authority.

Nevertheless, the subdivision found support among the CPA members because, they said, this was the type of development that actually benefited Caymanians. These subdivision lots would provide homes for ordinary people and young Caymanians who could no longer afford to live in the condo complexes that were part of the applications they usually dealt with.

During the hearing the developers said that the application had been made for the entire site to show its future goals. But ultimately the full build out was planned over a 20-year period and the part of the site near the proposed ETH and the wetland area was the last part. As a result, they were happy with the idea of a phased rollout.

However, it remains unclear whether or not the landowner will ultimately be given permission to move into the central wetlands and whether the CPA is willing to consider drawing the line in the swamp requested by the Trust.

Given the recent change in government and the PACT’s position on the environment, climate change, sustainability and development, there is an expectation that the membership of the CPA will be changed in the not to distant future, and new policies could be rolled out regarding planning.

Nevertheless, this application is one of many projects currently going through the planning process that pose significant threats to mangrove habitat around the island. It was also the subject of a letter sent by the Mangrove Rangers, a local NGO committed to the protection of the species, to the new premier, Wayne Panton, urging him to step in and save what is left of all the remaining, threatened mangrove habitat in Grand Cayman.

CNS understands the Rangers are still waiting for a response to their correspondence.