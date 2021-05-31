Panton shores up BOT support over financial sector threats

Premier Wayne Panton attends a virtual meeting of the Pre-JMC

Premier Wayne Panton at the virtual Pre-JMC meeting, with Financial Services Minister Andre Ebanks and Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services Katherine Ebanks-Wilks

Civil Service Pre-JMC team members (L-R) Cabinet Office International Affairs Analyst Jamaal Anderson, Office of the Premier Executive Manager Jana Pouchie-Bush, Acting Policy Coordination Unit Director Jason Webster, Chief Officer for Financial Services Dax Basdeo, UK Representative Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, and Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has secured a commitment from leaders of the other British Overseas Territories to seek clarification from the UK on the purpose of the Joint Declaration on Financial Services Regulatory Cooperation between the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK). Panton met via teleconference with the other eleven BOT leaders ahead of the Joint Ministerial Council meeting, which, pandemic permitting, is expected to take place in London at the end of this year.

He has also scheduled a virtual meeting of financial services ministers as well as an undertaking from the other territories to issue a joint letter on this Post Brexit MOU, which could impact them.

Once signed, the MOU will create a framework for voluntary regulatory cooperation in financial services between the UK and the EU. It will establish the Joint UK-EU Financial Regulatory Forum that is meant to be a platform to facilitate dialogue and cooperation on financial services issues. Given that the UK is no longer a member of the EU, it is expected that their respective regulatory frameworks are likely to diverge. But at this point no one knows what this agreement means for the territories with significant financial sectors.

It is, however, expected to be a key area of discussion when territory leaders and the UK government meets for the annual JMC. In the virtual Pre-JMC meeting between the territories last week Panton and his fellow leaders discussed the agenda for those meetings in London. As well as issues relating to financial services, it is expected to include post-COVID economic recovery and resilience for all BOTs, disaster management and border security.

The Pre-JMC, which takes place annually, also served as the Political Council meeting for the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA), allowing leaders to make decisions on the operation of the organisation and receive updates on its work over the past year. The UKOTA members approved a memorandum of understanding with the Overseas Countries and Territories Association (OCTA) of the EU, which they plan to sign at a meeting with OCTA at the end of June.

The President of UKOTA, currently Premier of Bermuda David Burt, is expected to shortly issue a letter on behalf of the BOTs to the UK Minister for the Overseas Territories outlining the proposed key agenda items for the upcoming JMC.