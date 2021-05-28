Over 80,000 doses of COVID vaccine injected

(CNS): Health professionals have now administered 80,120 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine into people’s arms in the Cayman Islands since the national rollout began earlier this year. With an additional 281 people receiving their first shot over the last day, 43,235 people, or 67% of the estimated population, have had one dose, while 37,885 people, or 57% of the population, have had both doses. There are now less than two weeks to persuade around 1,500 more people to get their first dose to ensure that Cayman can use up its vaccine supply before it expires the end of June and reach the 70% minimum herd immunity target.

The HSA has released its vaccine schedule for June and is reminding everyone that from 10 June their staff will only be giving out second doses. HSA Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown said, “During this time, we encourage people to come forward for their second dose when it is due, as we have allocated these vaccines for these individuals.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed there were no new positive COVID-19 test results over the last day and there are now just 12 active cases of the virus among the 975 people in home isolation and quarantine with just one suffering symptoms.