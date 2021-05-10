Over 1,100 people turn up for COVID shots
(CNS): The vaccination drive organised by the PACT Government on Saturday appears to have been a great success as hundreds of people turned out to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, boosting the stalled national programme and increasing the number of those having had at least one dose to around 38,500, approximately 60% of the entire population. According to early estimations, more than 1,000 of people who came out at the weekend to the airport clinic were getting their first dose of the vaccine, including five members of the government.
Ministers Chris Saunders, Kenneth Bryan and Andre Ebanks, as well as MPs Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and Isaac Rankine all received a dose of the vaccine. While several members of the government, including Premier Wayne Panton, had already been vaccinated, some members of the team had been waiting until after the elections just in case any side effects derailed them during their grueling road to office.
However, CNS has been unable to confirm if Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has been vaccinated.
The Cayman Islands is not alone in having problems with vaccine hesitancy; the same thing is happening in the United States, where a combination of myths, political disinformation and religious influences are preventing people from getting the shots. To date around the world, there is no established link between any death as a direct result of a person having the Pfizer vaccine.
Around the world 1.3 billion people have now been given some form of vaccination against the virus. Given the amount of vaccine administered, Governor Martyn Roper, who secured the supply of vaccinations for Cayman from the UK, said the time for waiting was over as it was evident taking the shot was far, far safer than risking exposure to COVID-19, which has killed around 3.3 million people over the last 18 months.
PACT organised the vaccine drive to boost take-up. The event included a prize draw, set to take place on 9 June, and hundreds of local businesses have chipped in with the prizes to encourage people to come out and get the shot. Posting on his social media account on Saturday, Roper said he was delighted to see so many people turn out to get the vaccine, noting that it is a precious resource and we need as many people in our community as possible to take it so that the borders can be opened safely.
Panton has said that Cayman will need to begin reopening its borders soon and the vaccine is the only safe route for that. But even then, risks will remain which is why the more people who have received both doses before that happens the better, he said. The premier has confirmed that government is aiming for at least 70% of the entire population having had both shots, which he believes is possible, before discussions about reopening the borders can begin. He said that if government gets clearance from the UK to begin vaccinating 12-15 year olds in the coming weeks, that will ensure that Cayman can overshoot that target.
Speaking to Tina Trumbach from GIS, Panton said Cayman has been fortunate enough to be able to help its people through this pandemic but it is unsustainable and the borders need to open soon.
“What we need now is to continue the spirit from last year,” he said, adding that it was important not to waste existing stocks and get that into people’s arms. He said it was an obligation that we use what we have and warned that making a decision that might lead to people getting sick “was a heavy burden”. However, Cayman does not have the reserves to keep the borders closed indefinitely and the more people who are vaccinated, the safer it will be to open up.
Panton said he was heartened by the turnout on Saturday and the increase in people who had been hesitant to take the shot now coming forward.
The latest schedule for the COVID-19 vaccine has been expanded to include more evening hours and additional locations in the districts as well as Camana Bay.
See the schedule here
Category: Health, health and safety
What about JuJu?
People getting vaccinated is good news even if they have to be bribed.
My question is when are we going to get the equipment and personnel to do gene sequencing to look for the variants. Bermuda got their after the virus got loose and people started dying. I would prefer to get ours now so that we can know what we are dealing with and avoid people dying from the variants.
Did the stipend receivers get their shots?
Maybe all of the people refusing to get vaccinated for no good reason should cover the cost of the stipend since they are the ones delaying the border opening.
everyone should get the vaccine or even made get it.
however cig has not even said what will happen if they reach the impossible 80% figure….
cayman has created a bubble and has not got he guts to re-open and let the possibility of covid being in our society, althought he riak will be miniscule. this is bonkers
It will be interesting to see how many return for their second shot. Is there a prize for guessing not many?!!
If you are receiving the tourism stipend it should be a requirement to show your vaccination record, or a doctors note for why you cannot be vaccinated, in order to continue to receive the stipend. Period
If you are the Minister of Education it should be a requirement to show your vaccination record, or a doctors note for why you cannot be vaccinated, in order to continue to receive the stipend. Period
“some members of the team had been waiting until after the elections just in case any side effects derailed them during their grueling road to office.”
Ha – what a joke!
Not as big a joke as 1100 people who apparently had to be promised free food and a raffle ticket.
Some people just don’t know how to tell the TRUTH! These politicians are just full of it. Why not say “I too felt unsure, as many of you my fellow people, and was hesitant to get it but now realise that this is the best decision and implore ALL my people to do the same and take this critical opportunity and get vaccinated”. Clean, simple and more truthful statement than “because of elections” bullcrap! BTW.. Premier Panton shows proudly he got his from back in March! He also campaigned too! you see the difference??
I’m glad some hold outs got their shot. Hopefully FDA will approve the vaccine for 12 – 15 year olds so we can hopefully get full use out of our allocated vaccine supply before it expires. If even 1 dose goes to the landfill, it’s a spit in the face to people who don’t even have access to it yet. Friends in Canada still trying to get their first doses…
Pfizer still does not have FDA approval. The vaccine is only for emergency use. They just started the application process to request the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for its COVID-19 vaccine on May 7th 2021.
We need U.K. approval for that age group, not FDA which is American approval.
FDA approved it today for 12-15.
If I could make a suggestion. It worked really well when the HSA did vaccinations in the districts particularly in the eastern districts. Maybe each politician could canvass their constituents to see who needs it and plan a vaccination day in each of the clinics for all of those who would like to get it done but can’t get into town.
Check the Schedule, there are days planned in West Bay, East End, and Bodden Town on it already, and open from 4/5-9pm so people can go after work.
What the HSA should do know is reach out to the large companies like CUC/Fosters/DART/Audit Firms etc and do a vaccine day at the office.
A lot of people are still finding it hard to get their during the week particularly when they close for an hour and a half during lunch. They really need to change that and make it easier to come on your lunch hour.
Most days now they’re closing for breaks and restocking from 3pm-4:30pm to allow people to come on their lunch breaks, they’re open until 7pm, and they’re open on Saturdays too.
I sympathise with people who work out in the east or North Side, and I’m glad to see them add days in Bodden Town, West Bay, and East End over the next few weeks.
And the construction companies! So many of their staff travel to the job site by bus or bike, so almost impossible to get to a vaccination clinic during the day. A shuttle for them would be a great idea.
Many, if not all of these companies have not only allowed their staff time to go to get vaccinated but in fact also encouraged they do so.
Great Job PACT in getting the people out!
I would like to make a request to the Leader of my party, Mr. Roy McTaggart to do the same challenge to all of our unvaccinated PPM supporters to come out this Saturday and get vaccinated.
Let’s see if we can beat the PACT’s 1100!
Lol.. I wouldn’t hold my breath for Roy McTaggart or the PPM. They too busy plotting for next election.
They could have done the same thing while they were elected but if it was anything good that Caymanians would benefit from they weren’t interested.
Good luck with your challenge and it would be nice if it did happen but seriously doubt you will see a call from the PPM.
PACT did an excellent job getting the people out. If the HSA had not made it so onerous to get it in the beginning we would have been way ahead now. If they could vaccinate over 1100 people in one day where the hours were reduced, they why didn’t they do that from the start. 400 people or less per day was ridiculous and no matter how people complained they wouldn’t change it.
Glad it’s on the move now and congrats to the HSA for stepping up as well.
HSA cant vaccinate people who don’t turn up. Arrangements last Saturday no different – just the introduction of a raffle and free refreshments which seems to have prompted over a 1000 people to run up who apparently couldn’t make any of the previous opportunities. Or is the absence of a free burger “onerous” in your book?
If you remember correctly..we were forced into not only surname days but limited hours during the day, closed during prime lunch hours and subject to whether or not you had an underlying condition.
People would show up for the shot and they would literally turn them away. This pissed off a lot of people and I can understand why..This was about getting shots in arms not government bureaucracy and it wasn’t like we didn’t have an overabundance of the vaccine…in fact we still do. My thoughts were if somebody has stood in line in the hot sun and the objective is to get everyone vaccinated, give them the shot..not turn them away..
“…some members of the team had been waiting until after the elections just in case any side effects derailed them during their grueling road to office.” LOL
Unbelievable that people had to have the prospect of a prize to motivate them into being vaccinated – all those who ‘did the right thing’ before May 8, are not part of the ‘great entitled’!
And, what about all those members of the Government who thought it would be too risky to have the vaccine during their election campaign? It’s pathetic!
Stop being a Debbie Downer and be grateful all of these people came out to get vaccinated.
Who cares? At least they are vaccinated now and we are closer to herd immunity. Save your condemnation for those that still haven’t been vaccinated.
Right minded people care.
Bullshit. Damned disgrace, every one of them and their fake excuses.
Juts to be clear, I’m not anti-pact. In fact I’m apolitical but it’s rather disingenuous that our leaders from both sides did not take the vaccine until now, including the leader of the opposition.
For the most part, everyone is doing their part to get us to population immunity but our leaders have been found wanting.
How many hasn’t taken the vaccine?
Arden had his shot long time ago as did his deputy Mr Suckoo
Both are irrelevant