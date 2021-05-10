Over 1,100 people turn up for COVID shots

Premier Wayne Panton with members of the community who came to be vaccinated Saturday

(CNS): The vaccination drive organised by the PACT Government on Saturday appears to have been a great success as hundreds of people turned out to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, boosting the stalled national programme and increasing the number of those having had at least one dose to around 38,500, approximately 60% of the entire population. According to early estimations, more than 1,000 of people who came out at the weekend to the airport clinic were getting their first dose of the vaccine, including five members of the government.

Ministers Chris Saunders, Kenneth Bryan and Andre Ebanks, as well as MPs Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and Isaac Rankine all received a dose of the vaccine. While several members of the government, including Premier Wayne Panton, had already been vaccinated, some members of the team had been waiting until after the elections just in case any side effects derailed them during their grueling road to office.

However, CNS has been unable to confirm if Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has been vaccinated.

The Cayman Islands is not alone in having problems with vaccine hesitancy; the same thing is happening in the United States, where a combination of myths, political disinformation and religious influences are preventing people from getting the shots. To date around the world, there is no established link between any death as a direct result of a person having the Pfizer vaccine.

Around the world 1.3 billion people have now been given some form of vaccination against the virus. Given the amount of vaccine administered, Governor Martyn Roper, who secured the supply of vaccinations for Cayman from the UK, said the time for waiting was over as it was evident taking the shot was far, far safer than risking exposure to COVID-19, which has killed around 3.3 million people over the last 18 months.

PACT organised the vaccine drive to boost take-up. The event included a prize draw, set to take place on 9 June, and hundreds of local businesses have chipped in with the prizes to encourage people to come out and get the shot. Posting on his social media account on Saturday, Roper said he was delighted to see so many people turn out to get the vaccine, noting that it is a precious resource and we need as many people in our community as possible to take it so that the borders can be opened safely.

Panton has said that Cayman will need to begin reopening its borders soon and the vaccine is the only safe route for that. But even then, risks will remain which is why the more people who have received both doses before that happens the better, he said. The premier has confirmed that government is aiming for at least 70% of the entire population having had both shots, which he believes is possible, before discussions about reopening the borders can begin. He said that if government gets clearance from the UK to begin vaccinating 12-15 year olds in the coming weeks, that will ensure that Cayman can overshoot that target.

Speaking to Tina Trumbach from GIS, Panton said Cayman has been fortunate enough to be able to help its people through this pandemic but it is unsustainable and the borders need to open soon.

“What we need now is to continue the spirit from last year,” he said, adding that it was important not to waste existing stocks and get that into people’s arms. He said it was an obligation that we use what we have and warned that making a decision that might lead to people getting sick “was a heavy burden”. However, Cayman does not have the reserves to keep the borders closed indefinitely and the more people who are vaccinated, the safer it will be to open up.

Panton said he was heartened by the turnout on Saturday and the increase in people who had been hesitant to take the shot now coming forward.

The latest schedule for the COVID-19 vaccine has been expanded to include more evening hours and additional locations in the districts as well as Camana Bay.