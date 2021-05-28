Operation Quaker targets bad weekend driving
(CNS): The RCIPS is beginning a road safety and enforcement campaign this weekend to target the particularly bad driving at the weekends. Operation Quakers will focus on curbing reckless and dangerous driving when the worst incidents have been occurring. It will see an increased police presence and traffic enforcement during key hours, including speeding enforcement at various locations, vehicle checkpoints and high-visibility patrols. The public should be aware that police officers will be prosecuting all traffic offences, particularly DUI and speeding, throughout the weekends.
“Our most recent fatal collisions have all taken place during weekend hours and have involved persons speeding, driving under the influence, or both,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, head of Uniform Operations. “This has made it clear that a more targeted approach to our traffic offences is needed, in order to reinforce the message that drunk driving and excessive speeding are unacceptable on Cayman’s roads. Drunk driving is everyone’s business, we encourage members of the public to immediately report any driver who they suspect to be driving under the influence by calling 911.”
The legal blood-alcohol limit in the Cayman Islands is 0.100%. If you are breath-tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content at or exceeding this amount you will be subject to arrest. Upon conviction you are liable to a fine of $1,000 and will lose your driver’s licence for a minimum period of 12 months. The penalties increase if you have previous DUI convictions.
The penalty for speeding is a fine of $20 for every mile per hour over the speed limit you are found to be travelling. If the total fine exceeds $500, you will have to attend court, and on conviction you are liable to have your licence suspended for a minimum of 12 months, along with the fine.
“When someone loses their life as a result of a fatal collision, speeding or driving under the influence are almost always a contributing factor,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “Cracking down on these offences is essential to making our roads safer, so that all road users can return home safe to their families.”
Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay of Specialist Operations pointed out that anyone who causes a fatal or serious collision will be permanently affected from almost every perspective. “We appeal to everyone to slow down and not to drink and drive. Don’t put yourself in a position where you have to face the consequences,” he warned.
According to the latest police statistics, even with the lockdown and a massive reduction of traffic on the roads for a significant part of last year there were still 2,166 road collisions and nine people were killed.
Accidents have continued to happen this year with increasing frequency and just five months into 2021 five people have already died and many more have been badly injured as a result of crashes.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Ironic when the police cars I see every day don’t indicate or drive properly. The locals driving in cayman is so bad… as a British expat I guarantee they would all crash within 5 minutes if they ever drive on a UK motorway
How about being on shamrock road across spotts dock from 6:30 am to 7:30 am and see the speeding and the reckless driving.
How about giving ppl another option other than driving, like a proper public transport system. Maybe privatize transportation so something will actually get done. How about operation make sure taxis aren’t ripping ppl off
After DUI and speeding, the next could be phone usage, texting, etc. just a fraction of s moment the eyes are off the road could cause problems.
How about reducing the speed limit – maybe 15 mph in residential areas and 20 mph on other roads and slightly higher on highways. Several countries have low speed limits in residential areas. South Sound and South Church Street are residential,areas, isn’t it?
The impact of the collision reduces depending on the speed.
And bring in speed cameras, what reasonable excuse can there be not to introduce them?
Ohhhh, this traffic operation will surely have all the bad drivers afraid to be out this weekend!
“The public should be aware that police officers will be prosecuting all traffic offences, particularly DUI and speeding” No change here.
I often see the police doing radar traps and pulling vehicles over in West Bay, but I rarely see them in George Town except in the same place by the apartments on the bypass. Same with Bodden Town and out East. It’s rare I see any police enforecement.
Coincidentally, I see way less reckless driving in West Bay than I do in town or in Bodden Town and East End. In my opinion, it really shows that regular enforcement works.
I’m very glad to hear of these efforts. Hopefully some more of these drunks or street racers can be taken off of the streets through this initiative.
How about operating 24/7/365 until all the idiots are cleared off our roads or might that create a backlog in the courts and overload the prison? I’d really like the CoP to weigh in on why they can’t crack down all year long.