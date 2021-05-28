Operation Quaker targets bad weekend driving

RCIPS at a crash scene

(CNS): The RCIPS is beginning a road safety and enforcement campaign this weekend to target the particularly bad driving at the weekends. Operation Quakers will focus on curbing reckless and dangerous driving when the worst incidents have been occurring. It will see an increased police presence and traffic enforcement during key hours, including speeding enforcement at various locations, vehicle checkpoints and high-visibility patrols. The public should be aware that police officers will be prosecuting all traffic offences, particularly DUI and speeding, throughout the weekends.

“Our most recent fatal collisions have all taken place during weekend hours and have involved persons speeding, driving under the influence, or both,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, head of Uniform Operations. “This has made it clear that a more targeted approach to our traffic offences is needed, in order to reinforce the message that drunk driving and excessive speeding are unacceptable on Cayman’s roads. Drunk driving is everyone’s business, we encourage members of the public to immediately report any driver who they suspect to be driving under the influence by calling 911.”

The legal blood-alcohol limit in the Cayman Islands is 0.100%. If you are breath-tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content at or exceeding this amount you will be subject to arrest. Upon conviction you are liable to a fine of $1,000 and will lose your driver’s licence for a minimum period of 12 months. The penalties increase if you have previous DUI convictions.

The penalty for speeding is a fine of $20 for every mile per hour over the speed limit you are found to be travelling. If the total fine exceeds $500, you will have to attend court, and on conviction you are liable to have your licence suspended for a minimum of 12 months, along with the fine.

“When someone loses their life as a result of a fatal collision, speeding or driving under the influence are almost always a contributing factor,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “Cracking down on these offences is essential to making our roads safer, so that all road users can return home safe to their families.”

Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay of Specialist Operations pointed out that anyone who causes a fatal or serious collision will be permanently affected from almost every perspective. “We appeal to everyone to slow down and not to drink and drive. Don’t put yourself in a position where you have to face the consequences,” he warned.

According to the latest police statistics, even with the lockdown and a massive reduction of traffic on the roads for a significant part of last year there were still 2,166 road collisions and nine people were killed.

Accidents have continued to happen this year with increasing frequency and just five months into 2021 five people have already died and many more have been badly injured as a result of crashes.