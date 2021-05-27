OfReg searches for more consultants

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) will be spending more public cash on consultants in the coming months after issuing two requests for proposals, one for a study on the value of solar energy to the country and the second for a new public relations agency. According to the regulator, the solar consultants will be required “to conduct a comprehensive value of solar study that independently assesses and determines Solar’s full value to society at large based on a holistic set of costs and benefits, in addition to the impacts to utilities and ratepayers”. The PR company is needed to improve OfReg’s own image.

The RFP on government’s website for competitive bids for public services said that the solar study is part of its “ongoing initiatives to foster grid modernisation, conservation of natural resources, preservation of environmental quality, and advancement of the National Energy Policy(NEP) goals”.

OfReg was created to monitor and regulate the rate, the price, conditions and provision of utilities, including electricity. And as the country begins taking baby steps towards the ambitious energy policy goals, solar generation is growing. The regulator said in the proposal that it must undertake this study to establish fair and equitable rates proportionate to the cost of generating renewable power.

The end result will be a report that provides an independent comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the net present value of long-term avoided costs and benefits of distributed solar generation using marginal concepts and incorporating test criteria from standard energy efficiency benefit-cost analysis in the local context, and recommend a way to calculate the net value of that for rate payers and society at large to inform the price tag.

The beleaguered agency has been frequently criticised for the money it has spent on consultants when the management team and cost of running the agency are already high and it has yet to achieve any of the goals that led to its creation in the first place. This latest request comes on the back of more recent controversies related to the fuel sector, including its delay in releasing details of leak at the fuel storage depot at Jackson Point and its efforts to protect gas station retailers at the expense of consumers over fuel quality.

Fighting a serious public image battle, the regulator has also issued a request for proposals for prospective bidders to submit non-binding proposals to provide public relations support services.

“The purpose of this solicitation is to perform an assessment of the office’s public opinion with the intention of improving its image,” the regulator said. “OfReg is seeking to provide a customer friendly environment while regulating stakeholders, we would like to be seen as professional and approachable.”

In addition to helping Of Reg with its public relations, the selected bidder will need to also monitor social media and prepare press releases.