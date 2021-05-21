OfReg ordered to reveal names in gas station tests

(CNS): Efforts by OfReg to protect retail petrol stations that are found selling poor quality fuel have been thwarted by the ombudsman in a major breakthrough for consumers. A freedom of information request had been made for the names of stations selling deficient gas, which were exposed during the regulator’s periodic inspection. When the FOI was refused, the applicant successfully appealed to the Office of the Ombudsman. OfReg has now been given two weeks to start revealing the names of gas stations in the inspection record results rather than the codes currently used to hide them. The ombudsman found that by covering up the names, OfReg was doing the opposite of its job requirement.

In the FOI request the applicant had been denied the names of the stations corresponding to the inspection results, as OfReg uses a code number for each one when it publishes the results of its fuel inspections. The regulator argued that revealing the actual names and locations of the tested petrol stations would prejudice the businesses’ commercial interests.

According to the law, OfReg is supposed to test the fuel quality in order to ensure that the public buying the petrol isn’t being sold poor quality fuel, but under the current system it is impossible for consumers to know who is and is not falling short.

The regulator had also argued that the release of the names of individual fuel retailers could constitute an unreasonable disclosure of personal information.

“OfReg seems to argue that the identity of the retail businesses should be withheld in order to protect the petrol stations in the event that their fuel was found deficient and customers decided to take their business elsewhere,” Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston wrote in the decision released this week. “This position is inconsistent with OfReg’s role of protecting the interests of consumers.”

This is not the first time that OfReg has been accused by independent oversight offices of failing to protect consumers. The auditor general found in an audit of the beleaguered and costly regulator last year that it had failed to meet its goal to protect consumers.

The ombudsman further pointed out to OfReg that the names of the owners of gas stations were not personal data, as they are already in the public domain.

Arguing against release during the FOI hearing, OfReg had claimed that there is no standard for fuel quality in the Cayman Islands, as the current testing regime is done voluntarily without written agreements between the regulator and the retailers, and disclosing the stations with inferior fuel would make them less cooperative. But the ombudsman noted that its own law gives OfReg broad powers to require production of fuel testing information if the petrol stations were to become recalcitrant.

Hermiston also dismissed claims from OfReg that fuel test results could be misinterpreted, causing a loss of business and reputational issues for the retailers.

“The risk that government information is misinterpreted always exists, but it is not removed by withholding records,” she wrote in her decision. “The best way to counter misinformation about fuel test results is to educate consumers and help them to protect their health, safety and financial interests from an informed position.”

In several arguments made by OfReg, the ombudsman also found that disclosure in the public interest outweighed any commercial interests in this case.

OfReg has been repeatedly criticised by the public for a catalogue of issues, such as the massive amount of public funds poured into the agency without any evidence of improvements in consumer confidence or protection, and allegations that the regulator is far too close to the commercial entities it is supposed to serve.

Most members of the team are former employees of the various utilities they regulate and the Public Accounts Committee consistently exposed worrying issues about the management of the agency, including the board chairman, who has still not been removed after giving false information to the committee.