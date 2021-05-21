OfReg ordered to reveal names in gas station tests
(CNS): Efforts by OfReg to protect retail petrol stations that are found selling poor quality fuel have been thwarted by the ombudsman in a major breakthrough for consumers. A freedom of information request had been made for the names of stations selling deficient gas, which were exposed during the regulator’s periodic inspection. When the FOI was refused, the applicant successfully appealed to the Office of the Ombudsman. OfReg has now been given two weeks to start revealing the names of gas stations in the inspection record results rather than the codes currently used to hide them. The ombudsman found that by covering up the names, OfReg was doing the opposite of its job requirement.
In the FOI request the applicant had been denied the names of the stations corresponding to the inspection results, as OfReg uses a code number for each one when it publishes the results of its fuel inspections. The regulator argued that revealing the actual names and locations of the tested petrol stations would prejudice the businesses’ commercial interests.
According to the law, OfReg is supposed to test the fuel quality in order to ensure that the public buying the petrol isn’t being sold poor quality fuel, but under the current system it is impossible for consumers to know who is and is not falling short.
The regulator had also argued that the release of the names of individual fuel retailers could constitute an unreasonable disclosure of personal information.
“OfReg seems to argue that the identity of the retail businesses should be withheld in order to protect the petrol stations in the event that their fuel was found deficient and customers decided to take their business elsewhere,” Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston wrote in the decision released this week. “This position is inconsistent with OfReg’s role of protecting the interests of consumers.”
This is not the first time that OfReg has been accused by independent oversight offices of failing to protect consumers. The auditor general found in an audit of the beleaguered and costly regulator last year that it had failed to meet its goal to protect consumers.
The ombudsman further pointed out to OfReg that the names of the owners of gas stations were not personal data, as they are already in the public domain.
Arguing against release during the FOI hearing, OfReg had claimed that there is no standard for fuel quality in the Cayman Islands, as the current testing regime is done voluntarily without written agreements between the regulator and the retailers, and disclosing the stations with inferior fuel would make them less cooperative. But the ombudsman noted that its own law gives OfReg broad powers to require production of fuel testing information if the petrol stations were to become recalcitrant.
Hermiston also dismissed claims from OfReg that fuel test results could be misinterpreted, causing a loss of business and reputational issues for the retailers.
“The risk that government information is misinterpreted always exists, but it is not removed by withholding records,” she wrote in her decision. “The best way to counter misinformation about fuel test results is to educate consumers and help them to protect their health, safety and financial interests from an informed position.”
In several arguments made by OfReg, the ombudsman also found that disclosure in the public interest outweighed any commercial interests in this case.
OfReg has been repeatedly criticised by the public for a catalogue of issues, such as the massive amount of public funds poured into the agency without any evidence of improvements in consumer confidence or protection, and allegations that the regulator is far too close to the commercial entities it is supposed to serve.
Most members of the team are former employees of the various utilities they regulate and the Public Accounts Committee consistently exposed worrying issues about the management of the agency, including the board chairman, who has still not been removed after giving false information to the committee.
See the full ruling here and in the CNS Library.
About time. Watch them stop testing now.
The point of testing fuel is to make sure the public gets the quality it is paying for. If there is no standard, then what exactly has the Fuel Inspectorate been doing? Set the standard, give a reasonable amount of time for retailers to meet it and if they don’t fix it they deserve to loose the business.
I struggle to see how this is hard to understand. If a business does not meet the minimum standard to operate, people deserve to know that before they refuel their vehicles there, as the gas station wont pay to fix cars damaged by their bad fuel.
“OfReg seems to argue that the identity of the retail businesses should be withheld in order to protect the petrol stations in the event that their fuel was found deficient and customers decided to take their business elsewhere,” So what you’re saying the government agency that is supposed to be protecting the consumers from the utilities companies. Is fighting harder than ever to protect the fuel companies. Everybody in OfReg should be fired immediately. What’s the point of spending so much money on this government entity when their main concern apparently is to protect the financial interests of people who have been ripping us off for years. Make this make sense.
These guys are actual muppets.
Can we get rid of the whole lot of Ofreg, Fuc*ing useless
“OfReg seems to argue that the identity of the retail businesses should be withheld in order to protect the petrol stations in the event that their fuel was found deficient and customers decided to take their business elsewhere,”
Well yeah, that’s the whole f^*#€<g point !!!!!
I have never cursed so much on these forums as I have in the past few weeks, but I have also never been so infuriated with the incompetence
Well done to the ombudsman
I struggle to believe that OFREG actually wasted time and money fighting this – one of the more absurd things I have heard from them and that is among a long list of absurdity.
Their job is to protect consumers, so what do they do ? protect businesses they regulate and not consumers – It’s gotta beg the question who is in who’s pocket
So much for regulatory independence, sack the lot of them starting with the Chairman who is a disgrace, attempts to stage a coup and make himself CEO has a bust up in the board room, lies to the PAC and to the auditor general and remains in his position gathering a very good stipend
As for the fuels regulator, come on old boys club, clear them out and start again
I bought a 2020 RAV4 last year and I noticed that whenever I filled up my tank at a certain gas station, my car was performing sluggishly. I took it in for its regular service inspection and while the folks at Vampt could not find any issue, it was inconceivable to me that a brand new car with less than 5,000KM was hardly picking up speed and was literally struggling to get up to 40 KMH. I therefore stopped buying petrol at that station and started going elsewhere and lo and behold the car is behaving much better. Publish the names so that we the consumers who are paying almost 5.00/gallon for high end petrol at least know where to purchase good quality petrol.
Consumers deserve the right to know. Do these idiots at OFREG not understand their primary role is protect the consumer?
Makes one wonder if there are any relationships, declared or undeclared, between any OfReg officials and a certain gas station or stations. Is anyone investigating that question? It may be all fine but is could appear to some that OfReg protested too much.
OMG just when you thought OFREG could not get any worse. I hope PACT dissolves this bunch of incompetent sellouts!
I’m excited to see if my suspicions are true. I’ve been telling people for years about a certain place so we’ll see if I’m right🤣
Wow. OffReg is a mess. I want to know which gas stations have the good gas.
Truthfully, OffReg might need to be dismantled and compartmentalized better.
OffReg, for whatever reason, has performed poorly and is not of any benefit to the Cayman Islands.