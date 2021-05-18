OfReg blames COVID for dragging heels on fuel spill

Rubis tank that leaked (from report)

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) claims it is taking “appropriate actions regarding a tank leak” at the Rubis Terminal in late 2019. Following a report on CNS last week about a review of the spill, which blamed the fuel supplier for not dealing with a corroded tank, the regulator said it had not released the report because “other aspects of the investigation are still ongoing”. Blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for the protracted time it has taken to deal with the issue, OfReg said there were still some “legal requirements and protocols” to take before the inquiry could be concluded.

“OfReg’s official report and recommended enforcement actions are planned to be finalized by June 2021,” officials said in a short statement. “The case file will be submitted accordingly to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions for further handling.

“OfReg wishes to assure the public that any potential impact that might have arisen at the time of the incident or subsequently were adequately addressed. An environmental assessment was commissioned at the facility and all surrounding areas by the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action was taken,” the regulator added.