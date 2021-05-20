Officials silent on arrest of senior civil servant

Dalton Watler

(CNS): A senior civil servant has been arrested in relation to a financial crime investigation but government officials remain silent about the allegation and the police have said they are not able to comment. An RCIPS spokesperson told CNS in response to our enquiries, “The matter being referred to is an active and ongoing investigation and we offer no further comments at this time.” According to reports on Cayman Marl Road, Dalton Watler (61), the deputy chief officer in the tourism ministry, was arrested and suspended from his job two weeks ago.

To date, no one in government has challenged the report on either the website or social media posts relating to it. Questions from CNS regarding the suspension of Watler have also remained unanswered.

Ebanks, who is also a member of the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee, is a career civil servant who began as a PE teacher before moving into the youth and sports ministry and then onto tourism.