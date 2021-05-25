Nurse killed in weekend fatal smash

Kiarah Shikale Perkins

(CNS): Police have now confirmed that Kiarah Shikale Perkins (32) was the woman who died in the road crash in South Sound around 1:00 Sunday morning. Perkins, a US national living on Grand Cayman, was a nurse employed by the Health Services Authority, according to social media posts. Perkins was killed when the Honda Fit she was driving collided with a Changan CS75 driven by a 25-year-old local man from George Town. He was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has not yet been charged.