Nine travellers test positive for COVID-19

A Brac resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Nine travellers tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend, illustrating the risk still posed to Cayman’s community-free pandemic status until more people are fully vaccinated. There are no details about where the travellers came from, which variants they were infected with or whether they had been vaccinated, since public health does not routinely release such information. There are now 24 active cases of the virus among the 845 people in isolation and quarantine, none of whom are suffering symptoms of the virus. Meanwhile, the number of adults vaccinated has now passed 40,000.

As of Tuesday, 40,486 people, or 62% of the estimated population, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after 694 people were vaccinated since the last update on Friday, and 53% have completed the two-dose course. Public Health thanked the public for continuing to come forward to take up the vaccine before the 9 June deadline.