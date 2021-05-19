Nine travellers test positive for COVID-19
(CNS): Nine travellers tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend, illustrating the risk still posed to Cayman’s community-free pandemic status until more people are fully vaccinated. There are no details about where the travellers came from, which variants they were infected with or whether they had been vaccinated, since public health does not routinely release such information. There are now 24 active cases of the virus among the 845 people in isolation and quarantine, none of whom are suffering symptoms of the virus. Meanwhile, the number of adults vaccinated has now passed 40,000.
As of Tuesday, 40,486 people, or 62% of the estimated population, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after 694 people were vaccinated since the last update on Friday, and 53% have completed the two-dose course. Public Health thanked the public for continuing to come forward to take up the vaccine before the 9 June deadline.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Category: Health, health and safety
Why is it that the official government website that we were told would have authoritative information is now rarely updated. Is this a new anti-transparency policy?
https://www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus-news
Nothing to worry about if we:
a/ Tell folks they need a shot to travel here
or
b/Take the shot ourselves
Where is the transparency this new government promised in relation to Covid risk?
The Public Health reporting system is becoming far less transparent as time goes on. They now seem to prefer the mushroom factory approach to the the public – keep them in the dark and feed them bull excrement.
The public ought to be informed of where the travelers testing positive had arrived from and in particular whether they had been vaccinated locally and which variants they are infected with – assuming Public Health is capable of this basic assessment.
Agreed – in Bermuda they publish which flights infected people arriving were on. Why are we being kept in the dark on this matter of public concern?
If they would state whether or not these positives were vaccinated you would probably convince the not vaccinated to see a clearer picture.
Exactly why quarantine measures are still needed. If even one of these positives got out into the community again…lockdown here we come. Smh
No carnival, no vaccine.
They do not know our true population size because a census has not been conducted in years, so that number is BS.