NHC begins early tropical outlooks

(CNS): With Tropical Storms now regularly forming before the official 1 June start date for the annual Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center in Miami has begun issuing early tropical weather outlook bulletins to make sure it is not caught out. There have been pre-season storms every year for the last six, but now, for the first time, if a tropical storm begins brewing in the Atlantic the public won’t be taken by surprise. The outlooks show which areas forecasters are watching for potential development.

As of Wednesday morning, the region was still quiet, but some forecasters are predicting that there could be storm activity in the Gulf later next week. Pre-season forecasts for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season all predict an above average season. Colorado State University is predicting 17 named storms, while other forecasters, such as the Weather Company, are predicting as many as 19 storms.

But as it only takes one storm to cause havoc, the Cayman Islands Government is urging residents to get ready for the season now. Posting on social media Tuesday, government officials reminded everyone to make a plan.