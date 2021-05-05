New line-up for ethics commission

Sonia Bush

(CNS): Local family lawyer Sonia Bush has been appointed the new chairperson of the Commission for Standards in Public Life. Bush will be serving alongside retired attorney Richard Addlestone, insolvency expert Keith Blake and banking executive Rosalie Twohey after most of the existing members step down. The appointments were made by the governor but officials confirmed that the new premier and opposition leader were consulted before they were confirmed. Bush will be leading the new team, which includes the only current member, Isatou Smith, at a time when the country is expecting far greater scrutiny of their elected representatives and other public servants.

The outgoing members, who were led by chairperson Rosie Whittaker-Myles for six years, were unable to do much during their tenure because the commission was faced with a government that dragged its heels on the legislation needed to give it teeth. While there were a number of reasons why two PPM-led administrations struggled with the law, they also caved in the face of pressure from members of the private sector serving on government boards who did not want to be subject to legal ethical standards.

The law eventually came into effect in March last year, which Governor Martyn Roper said was a step forward in good governance, as he thanked Whittaker-Myles and the past members for their work on the law and regulations.

Established under Section 117 of the Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2009, the CSPL is an independent body enshrined in the Constitution to enhance democracy in the country and ensure that there is sufficient oversight of the public sector.

“I am very pleased to make these new appointments and warmly welcome the new chairman and members who I know will collectively continue to advance the work of the CSPL” Roper said.

Bush, a well known family attorney and sole practitioner, has a background in the offshore sector. Addlestone has been a partner with several law firms and as a private practitioner focused primarily on private equity, investment funds, and transactional work. Keith Blake is a senior director with Alvarez & Marsal who has worked in the insolvency area for more than thirty years. Rosalie Twohey, a CPA has worked for various other local banks over the years and recently took a hiatus from her post as deputy managing director of Cainvest Bank to take a legal post graduate degree.

That bank was recently sanctioned by CIMA, which imposed a discretionary administrative fine of CI$100,000 for breaches of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations in connection with failings identified in 2018. The bank, which still indicates on its website that the new finance minister, Chris Saunders, is its managing director, has maintained that the fines were in relation to private banking business, which it is no longer involved in, and all staff members who were responsible for the compliance failures have since left the organisation. Twohey is also still listed as the bank’s deputy MD.

