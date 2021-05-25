NDC and police warn kids about ganja ‘snacks’

(CNS): Brenda Watson, the acting director of the National Drug Council, is warning parents and children that edible marijuana is still an illegal drug and can cause adverse effects. Earlier this month, police were called to the Clifton Hunter High School following a report that a suspicious food item had been recovered from a student during a bag search. The item turned out to be an edible ganja snack made with cereal. Police have now produced the picture of the ganja-infused food (see above) to raise awareness among parents.

“While many teens may think that eating marijuana is an okay way to get high, it is in fact dangerous, risky and illegal,” said Watson. “Metabolising edible marijuana produces a different response than smoking it due to its varying range of potency. The results can include intoxication, paranoia and high anxiety.”

The public, especially parents and guardians of children and students, are advised to be on the lookout for these ganja-infused items. The public is also reminded that it is an offense to possess or consume ganja products unless given a medical dispensation to do so. It is also illegal to sell such products if you are not a licensed medical practitioner, or to otherwise supply drugs.