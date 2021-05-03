Motorcyclist killed in North West Point crash

(CNS) UPDATED: Police have now revealed that a 38-year-old-man, from West Bay, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving whilst impaired in relation to a fatal crash last night. A 31-year-old motor cycle driver also from West Bay was killed after a collision on North West Point Road. Police are now investigating the crash between a white car and the motorbike that happened at around 8:30pm (2 May) near the junction of Invicta Drive.

When emergency services arrived the rider was unresponsive and taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

The road was closed throughout the night and early morning as investigations into how the collision happened continue. Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website.

The victim is the third person this year to lose their life in a road accident. The last fatal crash was in East End when Xavier Senior (23) died when his Jeep ran off the road.



