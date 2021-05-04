More than 500 people vaccinated over weekend

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at ORIA

(CNS): As Trinidad and Tobago deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases and impose new lockdown restrictions, here in the Cayman Islands an additional 517 people had their first shot of the vaccine over the weekend, bringing the total of adults who have had at least one dose to 36,291, or around 56% of the entire population. The focus remains on encouraging those under the age of 30 to take up the free vaccine, as just over a third of that demographic has done so. However, over 90% of the over 60s are now inoculated and 83% of those aged between 50 and 60.

The latest figures from Public Health also show that 60% of those 40 to 50 have had at least one dose with an overall rate of 49% for those between 16 and 50, while just half of the 30 to 40 year olds have had at least one shot.

Thanking everyone who has already got their first shot, Dr John Lee reminded those who haven’t already done so that the clock is ticking on the shelf life of the Pfizer shots that Cayman has in stock.

“I am really pleased to see how the community has come together to take up the vaccine and continue the fight against the global pandemic. I would like to remind the community that the last scheduled delivery of vaccines expires at the end of June, so your first dose needs to be by 9 June to allow at least 21 days between first and second doses. The Public Health team looks forward to having those who haven’t taken the vaccine yet come forward at this time,” he said.

Governor Martyn Roper posted on his Facebook page that he and the new premier, Wayne Panton, had discussed the “concerns about vaccine take-up” during the first of their regular weekly meetings.

On Monday Public Health officials revealed another two cases of the coronavirus in travellers arriving in Cayman over the weekend. But there are now just ten active cases of the virus among the 701 people in quarantine and isolation, with just one person suffering symptoms.

Meanwhile, according to local media in Trinidad and Tobago, where there is a surge in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said, “Our healthcare system… is now in danger of being overrun because of the rate of infections we are experiencing.”

The country currently has 2,506 active COVID-19 cases. As he justified new lockdown measures, Rowley said, “And for those who spend time describing this as some arbitrariness and some opportunity to be disagreeable or uncooperative, what I will say to you, I hear you because you’re still alive.”

T&T healthcare officials said that the healthcare system could reach its capacity in just ten days.