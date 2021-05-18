Ministry name change points to new ethos

Chief Officer Eric Bush, Minister Andre Ebanks and DCFS Director Paulinda Mendoza-Williams

Minister Andre Ebanks (right) on a tour of DCFS with (L-R) IIS&D Senior Policy Advisor Stacie Sybersma, Deputy Chief Officer Andrea Fa’amoe, CO Eric Bush and PS Heather Bodden

CIMA MD Cindy Scotland, PS Katherine Ebanks-Wilks and Minister André Ebanks

(CNS): The ministry area previously named community affairs is now known as social development, which reflects the goal to “assist, enhance and socially develop the lives of the clients” at the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), according to Minister Andre Ebanks, who visited the department last week at Apollo House East on Mary Street, George Town. The minister was accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary (Social Development) Heather Bodden, Chief Officer Eric Bush and other ministry officials. Ebanks said the ministry was rebranded to be more reflective of its core purpose.

“This is introducing a completely new ethos and chapter to bring social work and social assistance into the 2020s. We welcome the opportunity to work with each and every one of you to make the lives of those we serve better,” the new minister added.

Heading both the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development (II&SD) and the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce (FSC), Ebanks holds a very diverse portfolio that includes the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange (CSX), the Stock Exchange Authority, the Auditors Oversight Authority, the Special Economic Zone Authority, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Air Transport and Licensing Authority, and the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI).

Ebanks also began familiarisation with his Financial Services and Commerce portfolio last week. Accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary (Financial Services) Katherine Ebanks-Wilks with FSC Chief Officer Dax Basdeo, he was briefed by some of the senior managers in the statutory authorities within his responsibility on current operations and initiatives. The minister also attended a lunch meeting with CIMA’s board of directors.

“As the new minister for these authorities, it is important that the parliamentary secretary and I understand the work being done and initiatives being planned as quickly as possible,” Ebanks said. “The meetings have been very useful and we were grateful for the opportunity to hear from these authorities directly.”

The minister and PS Ebanks-Wilks are also scheduled to meet with the Department for International Tax Cooperation, the General Registry and the Department of Commerce and Investment.