Ministry calling time on farmers stipend

Minister Jay Ebanks tours the Department of Agriculture

(CNS): Just one week after stating that he supported the Cayman Islands Farmers Assistance and Relief Measures (CI FARM) initiated by the previous government, Jay Ebanks’ agriculture ministry has announced that the relief will only continue for one more month. No more applications will be accepted and everyone on the programme already or waiting approval will only be assisted until the end of June, and anyone receiving grants will no longer receive additional credit on their voucher cards.

Those with residual value on their cards will be able to purchase seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural inputs from the Department of Agriculture with that credit up until 30 November.

The new minister responsible for agriculture stated in a release that he was “actively reviewing” the sector and resources needed for the modernisation and enhancement of food and nutrition security. “The ministry will be adjusting the level of assistance that will deliver more benefits to the various sub-sectors to stimulate agricultural growth, strengthen and improve productivity, storage, and other capacities,” he said.

CI FARM was launched in December 2020 to provide economic support to the local farming community negatively affected by the COVID-19. Since its inception, over 1,200 farmers have benefited from the relief measures.

Last week Ebanks said the programme would help to stabilize agricultural businesses that have lost revenues and incurred expenses related to the interruption caused by the COVID-19, and he had thanked his predecessor, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, for establishing the initiative and the PACT Cabinet for continuing it.