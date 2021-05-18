Ministers press tourism sector over local jobs

CITA Meeting with members of Cabinet

(CNS): The new tourism minister, Kenneth Bryan, and his Cabinet colleague Chris Saunders, the new minister for labour, are publicly pressing leaders of the tourism industry to use the pandemic as an opportunity to change the low numbers of locals employed in the sector and reintegrate Caymanians into an industry that was once a popular career path for local people. At a meeting with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association last week, Bryan said that putting Caymanians back on the front line was a win-win, while Saunders said the goal was to see a substantially higher number of locals in tourism jobs.

As Cayman waits for enough members of the community to get vaccinated so the country can safely open borders, the idea of recruiting locals instead of depending on expatriate workers was at the core of the meetings discussions, according to a release.

“The COVID pandemic has presented us with a timely opportunity to correct the imbalance that has existed for too long within our tourism workforce,” Bryan said. “Integrating more Caymanians into the vacant roles is a win-win situation that will add more authenticity to our tourism product, while providing Caymanians with the ability to be gainfully employed and able to support themselves and their families.”

Saunders pressed home the desire by the PACT Government to change the previous situation. “This administration is keen to foster productive partnerships with tourism stakeholders and we are open to discussing mechanisms that will enable the tourism industry to become a more attractive career option for Caymanians. The ultimate goal is to see a substantially higher percentage of Caymanians included in the tourism workforce, where they are able to derive a far more direct and quantitative improvement to the quality of their lives.”

The meeting provided a forum for discussing the work that has been undertaken by the sector for the safe reopening of the Cayman Islands borders. But Bryan stressed that any reopening plan would be contingent on having enough of the population vaccinated. “With only 60% of the population having received their first dose of the vaccine and 52% having completed the two dose course, we are still below the target set by Public Health,” he said.

CITA President Marc Langevin, the general manager of the Ritz-Carlton who has been pushing for the borders to reopen for many months, said the association was willing to collaborate with the government about the establishment of a safe reopening strategy. “Tourism was the first industry to be affected by the pandemic and it will take time and a team effort to bring about its recovery,” he said.

Bryan also recently met with Department of Tourism staff to look at the work going on to attract visitors once we do open. “As the new minister for tourism, I am keen to understand as much as possible about the global and regional environment Cayman is operating in and how our tourism product can rise to the top of that fiercely competitive space,” he said.

But he also explained to civil servants the aim of the PACT government to ensure that more Caymanians are given the opportunity to fill the roles vacated by expatriate workers who have returned home due to the pandemic.

“Our people are our greatest asset and increasing the number of Caymanians in the tourism and hospitality industry would provide a more authentic Caymanian experience which visitors want and expect while vacationing in these Islands,” he said.

After learning about the current situation from DoT staff, Bryan said the calibre of work was impressive and showed that the department has a solid understanding of the nuances of Cayman’s tourism product and has the experience and expertise to spearhead the Cayman Islands marketing and promotions initiatives.

“I look forward to contributing to the ideas and strategies that will be developed to entice travellers to our shores in the future,” he said. “Although our borders are currently closed to visitors, there is still a need to ensure that we are proactively prepared to take full advantage of the opportunities ahead, and we are at a crucial point in that strategic planning process. I am confident that visitors will be amazed by our level of preparedness when it is safe to open our borders and Cayman’s tourism product is reintroduced to the world,” he added.