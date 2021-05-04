Man wounded after shooting in George Town

George Town Police Station

(CNS): The police have been unable to gather any information so far in relation to a shooting in the early hours of Monday morning, believed to have taken place in the area of Seymour Road (aka Dump Road) in George Town. The RCIPS said that officers were informed by the hospital that medical staff were treating a man for “what is believed to be a gunshot wound”. After attending the hospital, investigations led the Firearms Response Unit to the industrial area, where they made checks and inquiries but found nothing.

Police said a large number of people were found gathered at the supposed location of the shooting “but no information of significance was found”.

Detectives are now appealing to the public for any witnesses with information about this incident to come forward and call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.