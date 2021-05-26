Man sustains head injuries in assault

Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): Police are looking for witnesses to a mysterious assault that happened somewhere in the Mount Pleasant area of West Bay just after 8:45pm on Monday. The only details offered by the RCIPS of the incident was that emergency services were called to an unspecified location in the neighbourhood, where they found a man with significant cuts to his head. He was given first aid by the police officers, who were first on the scene, before being handed over to the EMS staff and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged.

The police did not give the location or any indication of how the man was injured, saying only that they had responded to a 911 call about an assault.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of anyone who may have been in the area and saw the incident take place to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website.