Local historian to star in cultural symposium

Roy Bodden

(CNS): Caymanian historian, educator, author and former education minister, Roy Bodden, will be the star of a planned symposium by the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF) next month at the Harquail Theatre which will be open to the public and free of charge. “J. A. Roy Bodden: Public Intellectual Interrogating the Caymanian Society” will examine the significant body of work by the former UCCI president and the keeper of Cayman’s history. The event is meant to be the first of a series which brings together thinkers to write and critically examine issues and encourage scholarship centred on the Cayman Islands.

“Taken together, Bodden’s books are a significant body of work on the Cayman Islands, told from the perspective of the Cayman Islands,” said Dr Livingston Smith, Professor at the University College of the Cayman Islands and Chair of the Committee for the Promotion of Research, which is hosting the event in partnership with the CNCF. “It represents an achievement by the Islands’ foremost public Intellectual and is a body of work worthy of celebration and of intense analysis.”

The symposium will take the form of presentations on topics covered in Bodden’s works, either as individual papers, panels or round tables. Organisers have put out a call for papers on topics that are explored in Bodden’s books, and writers will be given the opportunity to present their work at the event and can do so in person or virtually.

Smith explained that several presenters will be advancing their own papers but will use Bodden’s works as points of departures. “This is a discourse that will be of great value to the society,” added Smith.

Bodden’s work includes: The Cayman Islands in Transition: The Politics, History and Sociology of a Changing Society; Patronage, Personalities and Parties: Caymanian Politics from 1950-2000; From Guard House to the Glass House: One Man’s Journey through the Maze of Caymanian Politics; Stories my Grandfather Never Told Me; Reflections from a Broken Mirror: Poems about Caymanian Society; A Gathering of Old Men.

Bodden, who will be star of the show, said the symposium is a watershed event marked by the promise it holds for the scholarly examination of Caymanian society. “It is my hope that the occasion will be the catalyst to motivate others to add to the corpus of knowledge on the Cayman Islands as a developing society. I shall always be grateful to the Cayman National Cultural Foundation and my good friend and colleague Dr Livingston Smith for bringing this symposium to fruition.”