Less than half under 30s vaccinated

(CNS): While the vast majority of the over 50s in Cayman have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, less than half of those under 30 have had their first shot. According to the latest demographic breakdown of the national vaccine programme, some 54% of those under 30 who are eligible for the shot have yet to come forward. Following an evening event at the East End Public Beach on Wednesday, 26 May, and an ongoing community outreach programme, the numbers continue to inch up, but just 164 more people were added to the tally on Thursday.

The deadline for people to get their first shot is less than two weeks away, since Cayman’s supply of vaccines will expire at the end of June. So far 42,954 people, or 66% of the population, have had one dose while 56% have completed the two-dose course.

Efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated roll on and government is organising another vaccine drive event at the airport on Saturday. The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA), whose members remain the most negatively impacted by the continued border closure, revealed that it will be offering entry into raffle for those who get vaccinated in June to win US$10,000 and other prizes. Government is also running a prize draw to attract those reluctant to get the shot.

Meanwhile, there were no additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday and there are just 15 active cases of the virus, with two people suffering symptoms among the more than 1,000 people in home isolation and government quarantine.