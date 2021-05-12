Hospital invests over $2M in new green initiatives

New chiller replacements at the Cayman Islands Hospital

(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) plans to spend between CI$1.8 and $2 million on green investments in order to reduce its annual operating costs and its carbon footprint. Officials said they expect to lower utility bills by around $360,000 and be more sustainable by investing in modern energy saving technologies. The hospitals ageing windows are to be replaced with efficient thermal windows, a 200kw solar photovoltaic system is to be installed on the roof, and four modern, technologically advanced chillers have been acquired, as well as a new wastewater treatment plant, which officials said would be an additional cost to the estimated energy saving investments.

All lighting is being switched to LED and a hospital-wide recycling programme is also being introduced.

“The Cayman Islands Hospital has significant space on the roof which will be used for the generation of clean energy and serve as a back-up power supply in the event of sustained interruption to the grid supply,” said HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood in a press release about the green investments. “We are implementing major upgrades to our facility to make it more energy efficient, which signifies our commitment to be fiscally responsible and good stewards of the environment. While the environmental benefits are important, the upgrades will ultimately provide a better experience for our patients,” she added.

New windows will be installed throughout the hospital facilities with priority being in patient care areas, which will improve thermal protection, hurricane resiliency, and overall aesthetics.

A 12% reduction in energy consumption is expected after the replacement of two chillers in 2019, and upgrading the remaining four is expected to show a marked reduction in the energy requirements to air-condition the main campus.

“The Board’s commitment to sustainable operations is part of HSA’s strategic initiative towards clean energy and overall efficiency improvements,” said HSA Board Chairman Jonathan Tibbetts.

“These fit within our current facility modernization programme which will improve the overall patient experience at all HSA facilities and ensure healthcare remains affordable and accessible. Alongside the environmental benefits the works will bring for the HSA, local businesses are also anticipated to benefit in the construction and implementation phase of the project, helping to boost the local economy,” Tibbetts added.