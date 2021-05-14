Hew: PPM lost government but not election

(L-R) Dwayne Seymour, Joey Hew, Roy McTaggart, Alden McLaughlin and Barbara Conolly

(CNS): Roy McTaggart, the new leader of the opposition, has said that his team will be taking its role as a check on the PACT Government seriously. He also said that he was over the disappointment of losing the election, though his team does not appear to be taking things as well as their leader. During a press conference on Thursday, former premier Alden McLaughlin repeatedly predicted the fall of the current administration, while the deputy opposition leader, Joey Hew, claimed that the People’s Progressive Movement did not lose the election but “were outwitted and lost government”. He revealed plans to rebuild the party and to ensure that at the next election it was fielding candidates in at least 14 constituencies.

Answering questions about last month’s vote, Hew rejected the idea that the Progressives had lost the election. He said that “from a PPM perspective, every PPM member in government and all the ministers were returned to the government. I can’t say that we lost the election. We certainly lost the government and we were outwitted in that sense. And the lesson we learned from that is that we have to rebuild the party, and when we go into the next election we go… with a very strong slate of People’s Progressive members.”

Hew said he was not ruling out the idea of future coalitions. But the mistake the party had made was not having a stronger team of Progressive members, he added, implying that relying on Alliance candidates or last minute endorsements had been where things went wrong. “I believe people out there prefer organised politics,” he said, pointing to the legitimate desire voters have to know who the leader will be and who they will be working with.

McLaughlin admitted that losing the election “hurts, especially when… we had won eight seats”, but said it is what it is. “Let’s hope the government lasts the full term,” he said, though he suggested numerous times that he did not expect it to, saying the PACT had “outsmarted us this time”.

McLaughlin, who is now the party chairman, outlined the rebirth of the PPM, despite criticisms he faced over the last four years for neglecting the party machinery. He said the party has hired a CEO to run the day to day operations.

“We plan to re-invigorate the party,” he said, adding that they planned to introduce constituency councils to rebuild the base of the party. “I think we have got the beginnings of a real plan for a major resurgence of the Progressives over this term.”

However, McTaggart appeared resigned to being in opposition for the time being and prepared to embrace his new role. He said the Progressives planned to be fair but robust and effective opponents of the administration, supporting policies in the best interests of the people but challenging those that are not. He also noted that the opposition was an important part of the democratic process.

The opposition leader said he was more philosophical “about these things” and that he had expected to find himself in opposition if he stayed in politics long enough, appearing much less concerned about his new role than some of his colleagues.

McTaggart outlined the roles of his team in the new shadow cabinet, and said that, as shadow minister for economic finance and development, he would be holding Deputy Premier Chris Saunders to account.

Hew was given the responsibility to follow planning, lands, transport, commerce and the environment, putting him on a potential collision course with Premier Wayne Panton. McLaughlin will cover financial services, international trade and agriculture, while Moses Kirkconnell will shadow his former ministry of tourism as well as district administration and e-government, and Dwayne Seymour will shadow his old areas of health, housing and culture but will also cover home affairs.

Barbara Conolly and David Wight, who were both back-bench members of the previous administration, have now been give ministries to follow, with Conolly shadowing education and social development, putting her face to face with her former colleague, Juliana O’Connor Connolly, and David Wight will be shadowing labour as well as sports and youth.

McTaggart said the team would observe the relevant ministers and effectively deal with the government in their subject areas, offering recommendations or solutions.