Gov’t to introduce prize draw for vaccines

(L-R) Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, Premier Wayne Panton, Governor Martyn Roper, Health Minister Sabrina Turner and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): Government will be introducing a prize draw for people who get vaccinated to boost the numbers and use up the remaining 7,000 courses before the end of their shelf life at the end of June. The PACT held a press briefing Wednesday that focused on the new government’s first priority, which is getting Cayman vaccinated against COVID-19 before it’s too late. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee stressed the need to increase the vaccine take-up, which is currently at 57%, before the borders can open safely.

Premier Wayne Panton stressed that his government would continue the conservative approach to opening the borders, and Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, the new finance minister, noted the stress the economy is under with the tourism sector still closed, He said returning the country to any degree of normality would depend on more people getting vaccinated.

Panton, who has already been vaccinated, said the remaining members of government who had delayed getting their shots because of the election campaign will be getting their first dose at the airport clinic on Saturday morning in a special vaccine drive, which will mix entertainment and the launch of the ‘vaccine means prizes’ as government begins an intensive effort to get Cayman vaccinated.

Dr Lee confirmed that his team is now in discussions with Public Health England regarding the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children between 12 and 16 years old following the clearance for that age group in both the USA and Canada. As soon as Cayman is given the green light, parents will be invited to bring their eligible children for the vaccine.

Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner spoke of mobile vaccine services to encourage people to take the shot and said that, as the numbers increase, she was working on regulation changes for the quarantine protocols She said she was hoping to eliminate the pre-arrival test, which people currently must take three days before travel, for those who have already been vaccinated here when they travel and return home.

Opening borders will put the community at risk, and Dr Lee stressed that, given the “wild card” of variants of the disease and the unknown effectiveness of even the Pfizer vaccine against them, as well as the potential need for boosters later in the year for the older strains of coronavirus, he wanted to see Cayman use up the entire stock it has as soon as possible and before discussions about opening the borders can begin.

Check back to CNS tomorrow for more on the press briefing, and what was revealed about public finances and the emerging shape of the new government.