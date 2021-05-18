Government reshuffle focused on people’s priorities

Premier Wayne Panton

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton said the reshuffling and restructuring of government ministries has been done to help his new Cabinet meet the commitments they made to the people during the election campaign and manage the breadth of subject areas for which each minister is responsible more effectively. The new organisational chart shows the subject areas of each minster as well as the senior leadership, civil service agencies, statutory authorities, as well as government companies, boards and committees.

“Members of my team all made commitments to our constituents during the election that we are committed to meeting,” said Panton. All of the policy areas across the government have an important role to play in our ability to deliver on our promises to the Cayman Islands. I believe the new structure best reflects an approach that will allow us to ensure that all of the policy areas across the government will benefit from an increased emphasis and focus for the benefit of our people.

“Moving policy areas from the previous larger ministry structure into separate, dedicated ministries, will allow us to increase the focus on high priority areas such as health, labour, sustainability and education, and I am very pleased to report that we are already working hard to make positive things happen,” Panton added.

Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service Franz Manderson said the civil service’s goal is to provide the PACT Government with world class support in a shared agenda of improving the lives of Caymanians and residents, and this was reflected in the new structure.

“The new structure also presents us with an opportunity to be agile and innovative in deploying our talent, particularly in the areas of finance and human resources, to most effectively support the new structure,” he said. “I am also pleased that this new structure is creating development opportunities for some of our aspiring Caymanian leaders across the civil service, which will only help to enhance our capacity for succession planning.”