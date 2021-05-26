‘Flasher’ arrested after incident on 7MB

(CNS): A 31-year-old man from West Bay has been charged with committing an act outraging public decency after he reportedly exposed himself to a woman on Seven Mile Beach in the vicinity of Sundowner Close, off West Bay Road, on Saturday morning. The woman reported that a man whom she did not know had exposed himself to her while she was on the beach at around 7:45am on 22 May. She then walked to her vehicle, where she saw another woman and told her what happened. The second woman, who was an off-duty police officer, contacted the police, who responded immediately and found the suspect nearby.

The man attempted to flee but officers were quickly able to apprehend and arrest him. He appeared in court Monday and was bailed with conditions.