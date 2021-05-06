Firefighters work through the night on dump blaze

Dump fire 5 and 6 May 2021

(CNS): Cayman Islands Fire Service crews worked through the night Wednesday in order to tackle the latest fire at the George Town landfill. The Department of Environmental Health (DEH), which is now under the responsibility of Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner, confirmed that the fire, which was reported at around 7.30pm, was contained and under control by 9pm. But at around 1:30am today the blaze re-ignited. Officials said this flare-up was extinguished and the area hot-spot continually damped down by crews from Central and West Bay stations.

The damping operation was shut down at 7:30 this morning, though equipment remained in place and DEH staff monitored the area. A CIFS relief crew was expected to return to the landfill this morning, when a further assessment of the situation will be made and the necessary operational steps taken to prevent any more flare-ups. This latest landfill fire was located at the top southwest corner where general garbage is being dumped.