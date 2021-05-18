Environment fund lost $$$ on Beach Bay coastal works
(CNS): The Environmental Protection Fund is missing tens of thousands of dollars because the relevant coastal works fees for a proposed hotel were waived due to a concession deal between the developers and the Cayman Islands Government. The controversial Beach Bay project in the Lower Valley area, which has advanced very little over the six years since it was first proposed, was granted a $25 million concessions deal with government in 2015.
Although few, if any, jobs have been created by this project and it does not appear to have produced any other benefits to the country, it has already received over $582,000 in fee waivers relating to work on the beach, a portion of which should have gone to the EPF, as well as planning and other fees and customs duties.
The developers, Beach Bay Land Ltd, were refunded CI$129,600 in 2017 for stamp duty fees and another $452,000 in 2018 for coastal works fees, including the undisclosed sum that should have been paid to the EPF. Then in 2019, planning and other fees associated with the application were also waived. But according to residents in the area, the project has not advanced beyond the land clearance and some beach work, including a mountain of sand that has been sitting on the site for more than a year.
The project itself was granted planning permission by the CPA in November 2019 despite vehement objections from a significant number of residents. For many years the developers have said they plan to build a nine or ten-storey, 100+room, $167 million resort that will be managed under the Mandarin Oriental brand on the relatively small area of beach front.
However, there have long been concerns that the project is merely speculative, and getting the various planning and coastal works approvals, enabling them to clear and prepare the site, was to help boost its re-sale value. Local objectors have said that the substantial concessions given to the project will never result in any real benefit to the local community because it is about increasing land value for sale rather than any serious proposal to build a hotel.
According to partially redacted documents released to CNS as part of a long-running freedom of information request we made last year, the government has given up a significant amount of money for this hotel proposal, not just from the public purse in general but money earmarked specifically to help with much needed conservation measures.
Over the last administration the developers saved well over CI$562,000 in a variety of fees and duties owed to government, but because of the redactions it is not possible to tell how much the EPF was deprived of. Nevertheless, CNS is continuing to press ahead with the FOI made in September last year for the full details of the concessions on this and all of the development deals which remain under wraps that were negotiated and implemented over the last administration and the money waived on these major projects.
Although the Government of National Unity had claimed that these deals were done to boost the economic recovery coming out of the recession, most of them resulted in wealthy developers receiving millions of dollars in concessions that should have been paid into the public purse during a time when the economy was booming. The waivers were also given at a time when the wider community was raising concerns about the pace of runaway unsustainable development in which few Caymanians benefit.
See the redacted documents relating to the deal in the CNS Library.
Category: Local News
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200610-how-china-can-cut-co2-emissions-with-sustainable-buildings
“… almost half of the world’s construction will take place in China in the coming decade.”
We are all fighting with one arm behind our backs.
This project will be started the same time as Ironwood….LOL
Just withdraw from the deal. You would
Hope government had a deadline agreed to which has now surely passed. Then when they want to build enter into a new proper deal. Simple.
…and who was covering the cost of BP40 Road, traffic circle, and cart bridge? Oh yeah…
So a Caymanian buying a property for the 1st time has to wait 5 years before selling or have to repay stamp duty and isnt realized until you have a contract in hand and most likely a CO. but a foreign developer can buy up beach front land, do nothing but clear the natural shrubbery and consider the land value boosted and reap the benefits? I really hope the current government can slap a higher stamp duty on this if it does sell.
Thank you for the links- these are most useful. So I go to the source of this apparent evil, the already published Developer’s Agreement of September 2015 and in it I note that CIG commits to the development of high-end tourism and promotes development of sustainable tourism in all districts of the Cayman Islands, as the economic future of the country- correctly so imho. CIG also notes that the Beach Bay project, a Mandarin Oriental resort by all accounts, will be the ‘largest of its kind off the SMB corridor’ and which according to CIG, should ‘create employment, skills-training and entrepreneurial opportunities for Caymanians in and around the Bodden Town area as part of its Go East initiative’.
These are all worthy causes, and so in support of his intention to make his inward investment in the Islands’ economy, the developer has been granted in the Agreement a single maximum concession ‘credit’ of CI$25m to be applied at his discretion against any duty or fee otherwise payable in carrying out a development of this size- stamp duty, planning or environmental fees, whatever.
Googling Mandarin Oriental’s media releases reveals a substantial investment in this resort for which CIG has given a not overly generous 10% discount to the developer, especially when post-Covid future hospitality revenue streams will provide much-needed funds to CIG in the long term.
I would think that we would be better served if the cost overrun at ORIA- much more significant at 40% of budgetted project cost- which has sunk without trace and without sanction, was brought to account.
Boy, PPM really don’t gaf about this beautiful island as long as they get paid.
Sadly, this is true for many people that live there as well.
No standard in Public Life is going to effectively control anyone who is greedy for money .
What is really needed is a change in the submission and approval of major projects like the subject of this article and others; a fee paid upfront that will cover at least 10-15% of the projected total project cost. This will in part cover Environmental and Costs of necesary infrastructure creation and/ or additional maintenance that will be incurred by government. In addition and dependent on the numbers of local employees that the project will employ a one time duty reduction of 3-4% duty reduction on an itemized list of materials needed for the start up operations quality of which are not obtainable on island; which will be carefully reviewed and scrutinized before approval.
Alll of that to say to new developers well we are open for business but under our conditions which in effect means: show me the color of your money. Enough of using us for speculative ventures.
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
Nothing surprises me anymore with ppm. It is a ship of pirates and yes men along for the ride
The legacy of the PPM including Alden McLaughlin, Kurt Tibbetts, Joey Hew, Marco Archer, Roy McTaggart, Moses Kirkconnell lives on and costs us residents and locals everyday.
The concessions were based on empty promises and lies as usual.
Why does the government fall every time for the same scams?
What did Cayman get in return?
How or why have they chosen to give away fees and government funds for fantasy projects?
Where is the auditor general’s report and investigations into all the sweet deals that cost us?
What else is the PPM and former ministers hiding and do not want to be made public?
All of this is more evidence that the Caymans is either a banana republic or deliberately making the same mistakes over and over or a pretty corrupt country.
You forgot Wayne, let’s be transparent now! He was in Cabinet when the deal was approved
He transparent for sure, can see right through him.
Did Joey Hew as Minister have any part in these deals
No but Wayne and Ossie approved the project check the dates
To quote from Pink Floyd’s classic lyrics –
And did we tell you the name of the game, boy,
We call it Riding the Gravy Train.
Have a Cigar by Pink Floyd if anyone likes the song