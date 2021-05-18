Environment fund lost $$$ on Beach Bay coastal works

Work on the Beach Bay hotel site in 2018

(CNS): The Environmental Protection Fund is missing tens of thousands of dollars because the relevant coastal works fees for a proposed hotel were waived due to a concession deal between the developers and the Cayman Islands Government. The controversial Beach Bay project in the Lower Valley area, which has advanced very little over the six years since it was first proposed, was granted a $25 million concessions deal with government in 2015.

Although few, if any, jobs have been created by this project and it does not appear to have produced any other benefits to the country, it has already received over $582,000 in fee waivers relating to work on the beach, a portion of which should have gone to the EPF, as well as planning and other fees and customs duties.

The developers, Beach Bay Land Ltd, were refunded CI$129,600 in 2017 for stamp duty fees and another $452,000 in 2018 for coastal works fees, including the undisclosed sum that should have been paid to the EPF. Then in 2019, planning and other fees associated with the application were also waived. But according to residents in the area, the project has not advanced beyond the land clearance and some beach work, including a mountain of sand that has been sitting on the site for more than a year.

The project itself was granted planning permission by the CPA in November 2019 despite vehement objections from a significant number of residents. For many years the developers have said they plan to build a nine or ten-storey, 100+room, $167 million resort that will be managed under the Mandarin Oriental brand on the relatively small area of beach front.

However, there have long been concerns that the project is merely speculative, and getting the various planning and coastal works approvals, enabling them to clear and prepare the site, was to help boost its re-sale value. Local objectors have said that the substantial concessions given to the project will never result in any real benefit to the local community because it is about increasing land value for sale rather than any serious proposal to build a hotel.

According to partially redacted documents released to CNS as part of a long-running freedom of information request we made last year, the government has given up a significant amount of money for this hotel proposal, not just from the public purse in general but money earmarked specifically to help with much needed conservation measures.

Over the last administration the developers saved well over CI$562,000 in a variety of fees and duties owed to government, but because of the redactions it is not possible to tell how much the EPF was deprived of. Nevertheless, CNS is continuing to press ahead with the FOI made in September last year for the full details of the concessions on this and all of the development deals which remain under wraps that were negotiated and implemented over the last administration and the money waived on these major projects.

Although the Government of National Unity had claimed that these deals were done to boost the economic recovery coming out of the recession, most of them resulted in wealthy developers receiving millions of dollars in concessions that should have been paid into the public purse during a time when the economy was booming. The waivers were also given at a time when the wider community was raising concerns about the pace of runaway unsustainable development in which few Caymanians benefit.