End of the road for free George Town shuttle bus

(CNS): Government is putting the brakes on the free hop-on-hop-off shuttle bus service that has been running around George Town for the last six months. Officials said the pilot programme has now come to an end and the data gathered will be used to inform wider transportation plans in and around the capital. However, it is not entirely clear what data was actually gathered, as officials told CNS that the National Roads Authority (NRA) was not able to do a traffic count during the period of the pilot.

The project was slow to gain traction and just 60 passengers used the free service in the first week. But after news about it spread, an app to track the bus was created and a second route added, the free service eventually attracted more than a 1,000 riders a week.

The project was organised by the ministry responsible for infrastructure. Kristen Augustine, the government’s energy policy coordinator, explained that the initiative was designed to allow the relevant ministries to gather information to help shape a more long-term solution to George Town traffic congestion and parking problems.

“We piloted the free shuttle service to assess the public’s willingness to use alternative transportation to aid in the reduction of traffic and address the parking issues in the town,” she said “The service gained some traction over time and we received very positive feedback from members of the public. In addition, we now have some understanding of the community needs, and we will be able to feed the information into a longer term transportation plan.”

The main goal was to see if the shuttle service would reduce traffic in and around central George Town. However, Augustine said the “NRA was not able to set up a traffic count for us”, which means they are “unable to assess” whether or not the bus service reduced the number of cars in the capital.

During the pilot period a feedback form was made available on the bus and via the Cayman Islands National Energy Policy website for bus stop recommendations and suggestions for the service. That led to extending the pilot by another three months and an additional route that included the supermarkets.

The project was organised under the last government but the PACT ministers all welcomed the pilot as a way to inform future deliberations around transportation, even though it did not address the fundamental question.

Premier Wayne Panton said that “pilot projects like the George Town shuttle are useful tools that allow us to test solutions before making significant investments and implementing at a broader scale. They also provide us with useful data to inform future discussions and policy,”

However, the project appears to have produced no data other than passenger numbers.