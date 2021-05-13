Driver robbed at knife-point in George Town

(CNS): A driver was robbed by two men who got into his car outside a bar on Martin Lane, in central George Town, at around 3:00 Monday morning. Police said that one of the men brandished a knife and robbed the driver of cash and personal items. They then directed him to drive to another location near the Strand, off the West Bay Road, where one of the robbers left the vehicle. But the driver then confronted the second man and during the ensuing struggle he managed to push the robber out of his car and drive off unhurt after the ordeal.

Police said one robber was about 43 years old, around 5’4″ tall with a brown complexion, low cut hair, wearing a dark t-shirt and long jeans pants.

The other man was believed to be in his 30s and about 5’11”. The RCIPS said he had “a clear complexion”, long hair in a ponytail and was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

The matter is currently under investigation by George Town CID. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.