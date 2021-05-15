Dot-com millionaire gets green light for apartments
(CNS): Frank Schilling, the former owner of Uniregistry, the domain name company that made him his fortune, has been given approval to build a luxury apartment development on the north coast of West Bay, off Sand Hole Road. Following changes to the plan, including meeting the legal 75ft high water mark setback, reducing the number of units, moving access from Sand Hole Road and settling on a combination of a wall and natural landscaping to maintain the neighbours’ privacy, the Central Planning Authority has approved the beachfront project.
Schilling, who is Caymanian, told CNS that while he is known for his work in the internet domain world, development is not a new venture for him and he has been developing in many places around the world for several years. But after selling Uniregistry last year, in the wake of lockdown, he turned his attention to developing the land he owns in Cayman, he said. This particular 1.8-acre plot, where he plans to build 27 units in three buildings, he has owned for some time, he noted.
Right now, however, there is significant community concern about over-development of the coastline around North West Point, which has been attracting developers as there is no space left on Seven Mile Beach. In addition to the loss of natural coastal habitat and beach access, there is concern about the gentrification of the area, as more and more developments are being built to sell to foreign investors, making land unaffordable for local people.
Although the units will each cost around CI$1 million, Schilling believes that they will be sold to people who live here and not acquired by transient owners or for speculative investment purposes.
This site includes critical turtle nesting habitat but Schilling has agreed to install turtle-friendly lighting. The Department of Environment had noted in its submissions on the application that the developer should retain as much native beachfront vegetation as possible and create a minimum 10ft natural buffer, given the concerns about the loss of coastal shrubland, which is becoming rare in Cayman as development on the coast increases.
“Coastal shrubland is high in ecological value, providing a biodiverse habitat for native wildlife in addition to stabilizing the shoreline and reducing erosion. Once vegetation has been cleared, it often results in wind-borne erosion of the land and general coastal erosion. Coastal vegetation is therefore important for the integrity of the beach to ensure there is appropriate nesting habitat for sea turtles in this critical location,” the DoE stated
Schilling said that the project would comply with all of the DoE’s recommendations.
See the application in the CPA agenda for the 12 May meeting, posted in the CNS Library.
Schilling makes perfect sense when he says that probably only residents will buy his apartments. I know that every Caymanian an extra CI$1,000,000 to buy one.
I worked for Frank. He did a good job at the company. Will give him the benefit of the doubt.
Same old story. Caymanians own the land. If they don’t want it to be developed they should not sell it to people who will.
To my fellow Caymanians- it’s too late the fight is over they have won- islets just join them an try have some type of happiness. Forget about the yards large enough that your kids can ride their bikes an can climb trees with their neighborhood friends- forget all of the mango, avocado, and limes trees. Get use to the apartment living- small tight and surrounded by different ppl. If your kids want to ride a bike they will have to do it in a parking lot- ppl love like this around the world they seem happy
Great! Let me call my loan officer at Credit Union.
We hope the Government charge him the full duties on all things, no more free duties to big developments, in fact we have enough concrete buildings, so charge him the full duties
Why can’t they just retire with their millions and live amongst us?
Why do they have to own everything and convert it to what is not Cayman?
Why can’t they understand that we have had enough of their overdevelopment?
Why?
Why do Caymanians keep selling their land to developers?
and yet in the comments section of the Compass Schilling claimed to be doing all of the “right” things for the turtles and the environment – conveniently forgot to mention he’s only doing the “right” thing because he was ordered to do so by CPA at the behest of the DoE. A shame he didn’t do the right thing from the outset, is it really that difficult? I understand wanting to make a profit but need I say any more?
He’s been here a long time, did a good job on the old CIBC bank Building across from the Courts. I think he’ll probably do a good job here.
What did the caymanian who sold the land to him think he’ was going to do with the land? Keep it bare? Don’t sell the land if you don’t want development. You want your profit but don’t want the purchaser to prosper
The turtles can live and breed at the farm. No need to waste a good stretch of beach on them.
How’d you like to be relocated to a zoo if we had one?