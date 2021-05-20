Developer wants to move beach from NS to WB

Rum Point site on 5 May, showing piles of sand the developer wants to relocate (photo by DoE)

(CNS): The developer of the Rum Point Club in North Side and Dolphin Point Club in West Bay wants the Central Planning Authority to change the planning approval conditions on the Rum Point project to allow the removal more than 1,200 cubic yards of original sand excavated there to make way for the luxury condo project. He then wants to move the sand to the West Bay site in order to create an artificial beach at that location. The conditions for the Rum Point development included the requirement to keep and reuse the original sand at the site to replenish the beach after construction.

However, according to letters sent to planning, the developer claims that there isn’t any space to return the sand to the beach now that the condos are complete. The application to amend the conditions of approval are due to be considered by the CPA next week.

In its submissions to the planning board, the Department of Environment urged it not to allow this to happen. The DoE experts said that if the developer finds it impossible to put the increasingly rare commodity back where it came from, it should be placed nearby and not transported to Dolphin Point, which is ironshore and not a beach.

“The DoE does not support the relocation of this beach quality sand to the proposed artificial beach sites at the Dolphin Point location… which is an ironshore coastline,” the department said. “Beach quality sand is a rare commodity on-island and the use of such sand in artificial areas would not be an appropriate use of the sand. The department strongly recommends that the sand remains in the beach system from which it was taken as consistency, composition and grain size is already known to be compatible with the marine environment in this area.”

If the sand cannot be placed back where it came from, it must then be re-distributed elsewhere within the Rum Point or Kaibo area, the DoE said.

The project, which is one of Joe Imperato’s portfolio of luxury tourism developments, has stirred up controversy since work began in 2017. At that time, the coastline was cleared with machinery without the requisite permission. However, the CPA later granted after-the-fact permission.

Since first receiving planning permission for a tourism development at Rum Point as far back as 2009, the developer has been granted numerous changes and modifications. But the need to retain the natural beach sand has remained a condition of the now finished project.

Despite having been granted approval on that basis, in a letter to the CPA the developer said it had now “become apparent that there is not enough space for a portion of the excavated sand to be relocated to the site”.

And facing pressure from neighbours to clear up the place from the impact of construction, including the leftover sand from the excavation to create a basement, the developer is hoping the authority will allow him to use the high quality natural sand from North Side to create an artificial beach at the site of Imperato’s next project as a way of solving both of his problems.