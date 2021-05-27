DES denies handling teacher allegations badly

Clifton Hunter High School

(CNS): The Department of Education Services (DES) has released a short statement in relation to allegations posted on social media by a student at the Clifton Hunter High School accusing two teachers of inappropriate behaviour towards her and other teenage girls at the school. Acting DES Director Tammy Hopkins said that “all allegations of misconduct and/or inappropriate behaviour by staff are treated with the utmost priority despite false information currently being circulated in the community”, apparently referring to criticisms of the department’s handling of the matter, while avoiding any comment on the allegations themselves.

The allegations made by the student, which were circulated in WhatsApp groups, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, implied that the teachers had made sexual comments and assaulted some girls at the school. But it is not clear if the teachers that are the subject of these allegations remain in their original post at CHHS or if they have been placed in other positions.

In another recent incident where the principal of Red Bay Primary School was accused of engaging in exorcisms of children and highly inappropriate religious rituals during school hours, the DES was equally vague about what job she had been moved to after she was suspended from her position at the school. That investigation is understood to still be underway and the DES has said nothing more about the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

The DES is being equally circumspect regarding this case, saying little beyond assurances that the matter is being handled appropriately. In the statement from the DES, Hopkins outlined the protocols for these issues.

“There are established protocols for handling matters relating to child safeguarding issues,” she said. “All staff employed by the DES are required by law to report any situation where they have ‘reasonable suspicion’ that a child has been abused.” These reports would be made through the school child protection officer to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH), which comprises the Department of Children and Family Services and the RCIPS Family Support Unit for investigation.

“Following the recommendation of the MASH, if the alleged offender is employed at one of our schools, they are relocated so that they do not have any direct contact with students pending the outcome of the MASH investigation,” she added.

Hopkins stated that the DES works closely with the MASH during investigations and uses its reports as the basis for decision-making regarding its own internal actions

“Schools are further expected to provide counselling services for affected students to support them throughout the process, and if staff members are returned to school following the outcome of an investigation, their return is handled as sensitively as possible,” she said. “We appreciate members of the public’s continued vigilance and concern and assure them that we are committed to safeguarding the well-being of all the children entrusted in our care.”

Hopkins avoided saying anything about the actual allegations or the current status of the teachers involved. However, the student making the allegations has posted on social media that they were suspended for a very short period before their return was celebrated by the rest of the staff. She claims that she no longer feels “safe or comfortable going to school”.