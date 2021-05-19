Deputy to act as top prosecutor

Candia James-Malcolm

(CNS): Candia James-Malcolm, the current deputy director of public prosecutions, has been confirmed as the temporary director following the sudden and still mysterious departure of Patrick Moran, the former top prosecutor. James-Malcolm was appointed by Governor Martyn Roper on advice from the Judicial and Legal Services Commission. The appointment is effective from today, 19 May, for an initial period of three months as the full formal recruitment exercise gets underway.

“I would like to thank Mrs James-Malcolm for accepting the appointment and stepping into this acting post,” Roper said in a release from his office. “I have the utmost confidence in Mrs James-Malcolm’s leadership of the team at the Office of the DPP during this time of transition.”

Officials have refused to comment on the situation surrounding Moran, who resigned earlier this month without a full explanation and in the face of an alleged internal inquiry, triggered by allegations of bullying and possible racist behaviour.

James-Malcolm was appointed as deputy last August after acting in the role since January 2019. She came to Cayman from Trinidad in 2009 and joined the Attorney General’s Chambers as a crown counsel, prosecuting criminal cases. She transitioned into the public prosecutions office as a senior prosecutor.