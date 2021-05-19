Deputy to act as top prosecutor
(CNS): Candia James-Malcolm, the current deputy director of public prosecutions, has been confirmed as the temporary director following the sudden and still mysterious departure of Patrick Moran, the former top prosecutor. James-Malcolm was appointed by Governor Martyn Roper on advice from the Judicial and Legal Services Commission. The appointment is effective from today, 19 May, for an initial period of three months as the full formal recruitment exercise gets underway.
“I would like to thank Mrs James-Malcolm for accepting the appointment and stepping into this acting post,” Roper said in a release from his office. “I have the utmost confidence in Mrs James-Malcolm’s leadership of the team at the Office of the DPP during this time of transition.”
Officials have refused to comment on the situation surrounding Moran, who resigned earlier this month without a full explanation and in the face of an alleged internal inquiry, triggered by allegations of bullying and possible racist behaviour.
James-Malcolm was appointed as deputy last August after acting in the role since January 2019. She came to Cayman from Trinidad in 2009 and joined the Attorney General’s Chambers as a crown counsel, prosecuting criminal cases. She transitioned into the public prosecutions office as a senior prosecutor.
Could we please bring in experts from the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate to do a top to bottom assessment of the DPP’s office as soon as possible. If we do not there is a risk that poor to mediocre outcomes will remain the norm.
So is she the one who brought three of ‘her’ people to the Legal Department without any advertising in UK or Cayman?
Ten years of training by the local & overseas British lawyers so now she gets top position, and blocks path for generational Caymanians?
As a young Caymanian in mid-management position I am so tired of Caymanians fighting against the British for the benefit of Jamaicans and Trinidadians. When are you all going to wake up and see they’re playing the oldest trick in the world, or same as colonialists did… divide and conquer!! I guess they all see what a mess their own people have done so can easily come here and ironically convince Caymanians and local leaders they want the best for us.
I really am so sick and tired of just watching this stupidness.
They were talking about the Canadian who got job at Courts Office yet not talking about this???
Wake up and stop being so scared of Jamaicans and Trinidadians!
Appointing this already over-promoted lady to act as DPP is a really bad idea.