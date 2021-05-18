Delayed census confirmed for October

(CNS): The national census, which was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been confirmed for October of this year and is due to begin on 10 October. The Economics and Statistics Office is organising the official count of households in the Cayman Islands in cooperation with the multi-sectoral Census Advisory Committee. The official launch will take place this month on both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, marking the start of the education and awareness campaign and the recruiting of surveyors. The two launch events are open to the public, as officials stress the importance of the 2021 Census and what the information is used for.

The census not only attempts to count the population of the Cayman Islands but also the broad circumstances of everyone living here. While the borders may be reopened by the time the count gets underway, the tourism sector is unlikely to have fully recovered, which will be reflected in the count as the reduced tourism workforce will affect the population numbers.

The launch is scheduled in Cayman Brac on Friday, 21 May, starting at at 10am, at the District Administration Building grounds in Stake Bay, and in Grand Cayman on Wednesday, 26 May, at the Marriott Resort, also starting at 10am.