Crime dips 12% due to COVID-19 lockdown
(CNS): Crime in 2020 appears to have declined by 12.8%, according to the RCIPS’ annual statistics. But the true crime picture has been distorted, given that the Cayman Islands endured a period of complete and then partial lockdown during the second and third quarter of the year. Police at that time were able to stop and arrest anyone during the curfew periods, all officers even detectives were on uniform patrol, most people were home all the time and businesses were closed, limiting the opportunity for any crime.
But as soon as lockdown was over, crime increased again. Even before that the police were dealing with the additional offences created by the lockdown, which added to regular crime and pushed up the numbers.
Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the crime situation was “stable” and the Cayman Islands remained one of the safest places to live and work in the world.
Speaking at a press conference to reveal the figures, Byrne disputed the idea that in real terms, because of the distortion created by COVID-19, crime had really increased. However, there was a spike in violent crime after lockdown, so much so that the RCIPS set up “Operation Blade Runner”, a specific focus on the surge in violent knife crime that was concentrated around late night bars and clubs.
The yearly average for crimes per week was 68, excluding crimes relating to the breach of COVID-19 laws, but during the first quarter 74 crimes were recorded on average per week.
During 2020 the RCIPS Firearms Unit responded to 1,126 Incidents, carried out 132 planned operations, investigations or warrant arrests and were involved in a further 278 arrests.
See the full crime statistics report in the CNS Library.
Watch the press conference below:
Waiting for the day when headlines read: Cayman’s Reduction In Crime Is Due To:
1. The hard work of the RCIPS to solve crimes leading to the increase in prosecution of the criminals;
2. Stiffer penalties now on Law Books;
3. The enforcement of the stiff penalties now on the law books;
4. Civilians are increasingly securing their properties especially when they leave them unattended;
5. Unemployment is is a thing of the past;
8
6. Cayman decriminalizes personal use and consumption of ganja;
7. Cayman’s state of the art transportation system is a direct result of the reduction in people driving drunk, in drunk driving accidents and arrests;
8. Cayman’s Minimum Wage is now $15.00;
9. Increase in salaries across the board (EXCEPT POLITICIANS) now matches Cost of Living realty; and
10. Cayman residents have learned to live within their means and thus we see fewer white-collar crimes.
5, 8 and then 6? That is a crime right there. The rest of your comment beggars belief.
people need to realise some lockdown measure including curfews and beach bans were an easy way of police having to do less work.
it was not about covid and i got the stats to prove it.
Our freedom level drastically dropped during that time too.
But you are alive to enjoy and complain.
Imagine what the real numbers are if the police actually did their job. I only see cops in the same place at the same time trying to catch speeders. For instance there’s a cop in a car every day in front of Red bay primary, the 15 mph speed light doesn’t blink in the morning and I don’t think they ever noticed that it’s not working. Or the fact that you could drive for 15 minutes in your car and see no less than 6 offenses but not one police officer doing any damn thing.
imagine how low it would go if they didn’t have to arrest weed smokers
Crime dipped sir because certain people had to go home and we hope you don’t let their @$$ back in here and we keep it that way! Deport all criminals that need to be deported just like the UK is doing now!
Great.
Maybe if we put everyone in jail, we can cut crime down by 100%