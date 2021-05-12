Crime dips 12% due to COVID-19 lockdown

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne at the RCIPS press conference held Wednesday

(CNS): Crime in 2020 appears to have declined by 12.8%, according to the RCIPS’ annual statistics. But the true crime picture has been distorted, given that the Cayman Islands endured a period of complete and then partial lockdown during the second and third quarter of the year. Police at that time were able to stop and arrest anyone during the curfew periods, all officers even detectives were on uniform patrol, most people were home all the time and businesses were closed, limiting the opportunity for any crime.

But as soon as lockdown was over, crime increased again. Even before that the police were dealing with the additional offences created by the lockdown, which added to regular crime and pushed up the numbers.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the crime situation was “stable” and the Cayman Islands remained one of the safest places to live and work in the world.

Speaking at a press conference to reveal the figures, Byrne disputed the idea that in real terms, because of the distortion created by COVID-19, crime had really increased. However, there was a spike in violent crime after lockdown, so much so that the RCIPS set up “Operation Blade Runner”, a specific focus on the surge in violent knife crime that was concentrated around late night bars and clubs.

The yearly average for crimes per week was 68, excluding crimes relating to the breach of COVID-19 laws, but during the first quarter 74 crimes were recorded on average per week.

During 2020 the RCIPS Firearms Unit responded to 1,126 Incidents, carried out 132 planned operations, investigations or warrant arrests and were involved in a further 278 arrests.

See the full crime statistics report in the CNS Library. Watch the press conference below:



