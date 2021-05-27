COVID vaccination rate inches up to 66%

(CNS): With another 269 people getting a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccination over the last day, the current rate of those having at least one dose has risen to 66%, while those who have had both does is now at 56%, which is still 14% short of the government’s minimum target before consideration will be giving to reopening the borders. There are now just two weeks left before the deadline for a first dose, as the remaining Pfizer vaccines all expire on 30 June. Individuals now needing their second dose of the limited AstraZeneca vaccine can access the shot on Saturday at the ORIA Clinic

Those who received their first dose overseas may not be guaranteed a second dose due to a very limited supply of this vaccine.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported three more positive COVID-19 test results in travellers over the last day. There are currently 15 active cases of the virus among the 956 people in home isolation and government quarantine with two of the individuals suffering coronavirus symptoms.