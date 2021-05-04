Community affairs boss moves to new ministry

Acting Deputy CO Melissa Whorms, Deputy CO Kathryn Dinspel-Powell, Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine, Chief Officer Teresa Echenique, Minister Bernie Bush, DPSC Director Julian Lewis, and DPSC Assistant Director Sean Vasquez

Communication Technology Officer Karefia Ross, Chief Officer Teresa Echenique; DPSC Director Julian Lewis and Minister Bernie Bush

Minister Bernie Bush with Electronic Monitoring Officer Trevor James and (back) Director Julian Lewis and Deputy CO Kathryn Dinspel-Powell

Minister Bernie Bush and DPSC Telecommunicator Chelsea Blake

Minister Bernie Bush, Public Safety Systems Administrator Lizaneth Jackson and Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine

(CNS): Another change in the senior civil service line-up supporting the new PACT Government was revealed Tuesday, when Government Information Services issued a release about Minister Bernie Bush’s first visit to departments under his responsibility at the new Ministry of Home Affairs, Youth, Sport, Culture and Heritage. Teresa Echenique, who was one of two chief officers in the ministry of former premier Alden McLaughlin, where she was responsible for community affairs, has now moved to the new home affairs portfolio. PACT has not made any formal announcements about the reshuffle of civil service bosses but the details are slowly emerging.

On Monday Bush visited the Department of Public Safety Communications (DPSC) with Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine, who is assigned to his ministry, and Echenique. Accompanying them were Deputy Chief Officer for Home Affairs Kathryn Dinspel-Powell, who has retained her position from the previous administration, Acting Deputy Chief Officer Melissa Whorms, DPSC Director Julian Lewis, and Assistant Director Sean Vasquez.

During a tour of the control centre and the DPSC offices in George Town, the group was given an in-depth overview of the department’s duties, mission-critical hardware and first responder capacity, GIS said.

“I fully support the role and the vision of the DPSC and look forward to working closely with this team,” Bush said. “The meet and greet was a welcome opportunity for us to interact with staff in their operational environment while gaining invaluable insights into the situational framework the department works within.”