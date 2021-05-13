Clock ticks on shelf life for 5,000 vaccines

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders receives his first vaccination dose

(CNS): Public health officials are urging members of the public who have not yet had a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to come forward as there as still 5,000 left that will go to waste if they are not taken up by 9 June. Over the last day another 265 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of people who have had the first shot of the vaccine to 39,251 or over 60% of the estimated population, with 52% of the population having completed the full course. There were no new cases of the coronavirus among travellers Wednesday, and the current number of active cases remains at 18 asymptomatic people in quarantine and isolation.