Clock ticks on farmers relief programme

Minister Jay Ebanks tours the Department of Agriculture

Minister Jay Ebanks tours the Department of Agriculture

(CNS): The PACT government is continuing with the previous government’s policy to support farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials are urging eligible people to submit applications for the relief before next Friday, when the window of opportunity closes. The Cayman Islands Farmers Assistance and Relief Measures (CI FARM) policy was implemented by Juliana O’Connor-Conolly, who, although still in government, is no longer responsible for agriculture. The new minister, Jay Ebanks, said that PACT backed the programme launched last December.

The aim is to stimulate more interest in agriculture, strengthen the resilience of the farming community and generally promote sustainable agriculture and food security. Successful applicants receive a voucher to purchase seeds, fertilisers and other essential agricultural inputs from the Department of Agriculture.

Since the inception of CI FARM, more than 1,200 farmers have benefitted from the relief measures. The progamme is being implemented by the Department of Agriculture with funding and oversight provided by the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (PAHI).

“These grants will help to stabilise agricultural businesses which have lost revenues and incurred expenses related to the interruption caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency,” Minister Ebanks said, as he thanked O’Connor-Connolly for establishing the initiative and the PACT Cabinet for continuing it.