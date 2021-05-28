CITA: Cayman needs summer opening plan now

CITA panel (L-R) Marc Langevin, Markus Mueri, Natalie Porter and Jay Ehrhart

(CNS): Tourism sector stakeholders say they need time to remobilize the sector well ahead of the high season and so the borders must reopen and begin welcoming albeit limited numbers of guests by the summer. This will enable the hospitality industry to be ready to receive more significant numbers later in the year and start the real recovery of the tourism sector. During a Cayman Islands Tourism Association meeting on Thursday, stakeholders heard about the executive’s latest meeting with government, the time it is going to take to reopen, as well as the challenges the sector faces to be ready and the pressing need for a planned., progressive, pathway to reopening tourism.

CITA President Marc Langevin, the general manager of the Ritz where the meeting was held, said there was a lot to do and a lot to deal with ahead of the 2021 high season. He said the Cayman Islands would likely fail in its aim to get overnight tourism back on track for this year’s high season unless it prepared properly. The need for recruiting, training, dealing with supply chains and shortages, as well as all of the additional requirements surrounding the pandemic means that the borders need to open this summer so that the hospitality industry can begin to remobilize in a planned fashion.

He said that across the sector, as well as testing pandemic safety protocols, they will need to recruit and train around 2,500 people, which will include trying to encourage people who are now working in other jobs to return to tourism. And even if the sector can recruit as many as a 1,000 people locally, they will still need another 1,500 overseas workers. Langevin said a plan is required to help the industry secure the work permits it needs and get the staff here.

Representatives from the larger hotels also said that their bookings for the high season are starting to decline again because no open date has been scheduled. In addition, there are still no confirmed flights available to get people here, and as a result travel agents and hotel chains are redirecting holidaymakers to other islands because they are not confident that people will be able to come to Cayman. Hotel managers believe that unless Cayman reopens officially to commercial airlines again, this will undermine any chance the sector might have to start the recovery during the 2021/22 high season.

“We are all suffering right now,” Langvine said, adding that unless things change, they would continue to do so.

He told the CITA members that the association had an open, honest and lively discussion with the government but they will not open the borders for any reason other than the recommendations of medical professionals, based on the science relating to the spread of the virus. This entails reaching the herd immunity level of at least 70% of the community getting vaccinated. That goal is still possible within the next month or so and CITA has secured money from Dart’s R3 Foundation to offer a US$10,000 raffle to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Langevin said the vaccination drive remains a priority for CITA but they are also urging a progressive reopening plan through this summer to allow for training and development, and provide some hope and prevent smaller business from closing for good. The sooner the borders open, the sooner the challenges of remobilizing can be tackled, easing the phased return of the second pillar of Cayman’s economy, he said.