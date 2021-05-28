CITA: Cayman needs summer opening plan now
(CNS): Tourism sector stakeholders say they need time to remobilize the sector well ahead of the high season and so the borders must reopen and begin welcoming albeit limited numbers of guests by the summer. This will enable the hospitality industry to be ready to receive more significant numbers later in the year and start the real recovery of the tourism sector. During a Cayman Islands Tourism Association meeting on Thursday, stakeholders heard about the executive’s latest meeting with government, the time it is going to take to reopen, as well as the challenges the sector faces to be ready and the pressing need for a planned., progressive, pathway to reopening tourism.
CITA President Marc Langevin, the general manager of the Ritz where the meeting was held, said there was a lot to do and a lot to deal with ahead of the 2021 high season. He said the Cayman Islands would likely fail in its aim to get overnight tourism back on track for this year’s high season unless it prepared properly. The need for recruiting, training, dealing with supply chains and shortages, as well as all of the additional requirements surrounding the pandemic means that the borders need to open this summer so that the hospitality industry can begin to remobilize in a planned fashion.
He said that across the sector, as well as testing pandemic safety protocols, they will need to recruit and train around 2,500 people, which will include trying to encourage people who are now working in other jobs to return to tourism. And even if the sector can recruit as many as a 1,000 people locally, they will still need another 1,500 overseas workers. Langevin said a plan is required to help the industry secure the work permits it needs and get the staff here.
Representatives from the larger hotels also said that their bookings for the high season are starting to decline again because no open date has been scheduled. In addition, there are still no confirmed flights available to get people here, and as a result travel agents and hotel chains are redirecting holidaymakers to other islands because they are not confident that people will be able to come to Cayman. Hotel managers believe that unless Cayman reopens officially to commercial airlines again, this will undermine any chance the sector might have to start the recovery during the 2021/22 high season.
“We are all suffering right now,” Langvine said, adding that unless things change, they would continue to do so.
He told the CITA members that the association had an open, honest and lively discussion with the government but they will not open the borders for any reason other than the recommendations of medical professionals, based on the science relating to the spread of the virus. This entails reaching the herd immunity level of at least 70% of the community getting vaccinated. That goal is still possible within the next month or so and CITA has secured money from Dart’s R3 Foundation to offer a US$10,000 raffle to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Langevin said the vaccination drive remains a priority for CITA but they are also urging a progressive reopening plan through this summer to allow for training and development, and provide some hope and prevent smaller business from closing for good. The sooner the borders open, the sooner the challenges of remobilizing can be tackled, easing the phased return of the second pillar of Cayman’s economy, he said.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Tisk tisk🙄
Good to see so many multi-generational Caymanians on the panel demanding immediate opening of the borders for their benefit.
We do need to prepare to open in a phased way some point this Fall, too many apartments are coming online to rent that will directly affect Caymanians pocket books when they are empty. WORC must stop rubber stamping permits for Servers and bartenders, Caymanians can be trained to do these jobs and please don’t be fooled, those positions make plenty of money people! Caymanians need to get over their distaste of the service or hospitality industry, clearly the GM at the Ritz is making coin, so you can too! It is time to stand up and have our frontline tourism workers and managers be Caymanian.
No one knows the magical number that equates to herd immunity. That number varies from one disease to another – no one knows what that number is for COVID-19 and it’s primarily an academic concept.
The most vulnerable have had the opportunity to be vaccinated. Vaccines are highly effective at preventing infection and transmission. A staged reopening of the border can be done safely without overwhelming hospital systems or public health capacity for case monitoring and contact tracing. Closed borders are keeping families apart. It’s time to plan for reopening.
In the mean time, double the resources dedicated to Travel Time so they can deal with with a higher number of people in quarantine so we can get some more flights going.
All flights being fully booked for a month in advance is not acceptable.
Screw CITA, their only motive is money making. I have kids that cannot be vaccinated, keep the borders closed until they can be protected. Hardly anyone on this forum seems to care about kids, they are in school and safe from Covid.
Try looking at actual facts. The excess death rate per 100,000 from Covid in children aged 0-14 in the U.S. is negative 2.41. In the UK its negative 1.67. https://www.bmj.com/content/373/bmj.n1137
Out of the 568,053 covid deaths in the U.S. as of 12May2021, 287 were in the age range of 0-17. That’s 0.05% (one twentieth of 1 percent) or 1 out of 2,000 deaths. That’s deaths, not cases. Out of the 34 million confirmed cases that means the death rate among children is 0.00084%.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1191568/reported-deaths-from-covid-by-age-us/
Assuming that 20% of the population here is under 16, then 20% x 65,000=13,000 x a death rate of 0.00084% = .109. One tenth of one child. I kind of like those odds. Your kids are already protected.
Couldn’t be any more obvious if it hit you in the head. Open the doors before we lose all of our loyal tourists to other Caribbean islands. No business would he content sending their clients to a competitor and hoping they might be able to win them back in the future. If this reopening is mishandled (like it is right now) our tourism sector could experience long term negative consequences.
PACT change the CITA board immediately !..Marc Langevin only goal is to make money and hire expats.
Don’t give in to their pressure/demands .
Open when our health professionals advises you / stay with the proven plan.
Kurt Christian
You do know they can’t. Right?
The Ritz has offered a job fair for Caymanians to apply for a variety of jobs, a lot of them don’t require experience. Only 50 people applied for an interview. They are trying to hire locally, but 50 people isn’t going to cut it. So all these people screaming about how they are unemployed….where were they for these jobs being offered?? I’m sick of hearing about the unemployed Caymanians when they do absolutely nothing about actually looking for a job.
I don’t want the vaccine and I don’t want the borders to open. I’m rich and old and don’t care about anything other than what I want.
My wife is vaccinated and travels and comes back and quarantines in our beach house. She doesn’t want the border to open either because she gets inconvenienced when too many people are here.
Keep the borders closed.
We cannot be held hostage by the Selfish, the Stupid and the Superstitious. The opportunity to have the vaccinations was there and if some didn’t take it that’s their risk. Why wouldn’t we let vaccinated tourists onto the island?
If we did that, we’d have to stop paying idle tourism workers for sitting at home watching tv and playing video games.
Exactly! So ,many Caymanians are out of a job. Ritz Carlton is all about recruiting foreigners. Ritz Carlton treat locals the worst. Locals never get management or become a guidance team member at the Ritz.
Not just them, either. I haven’t been to every hotel, but most of them. Two years ago, we were happily surprised to see a Caymanian working at Ave at the Kimpton Seafire. That shouldn’t be so rare an event, but it is, at least according to my anecdotal experiences.
I don’t object to a measured and regulated gradual reopening. I don’t think the directors and board of CITA have the same goals as the rest of us. If they did, there would have always been more Caymanians working in their various businesses.
20 years ago, almost all hospitality/restaurant/bartender/waiter jobs were held by Caymanians. Then, Caymanian business owners discovered that they could hire expats that were far more controllable, who would work for a paltry wage that no Caymanian could live on. THIS is what is wrong with the system.
Mr. Marc wants us to think that he cares a whit about locals, and just wants to do his part to get the imaginary thousands of Caymanians employed. Where were these Caymanian employees before Covid-19, Mr. Marc? Where? I don’t believe you, Sir. I don’t think you have our best interests at heart.
All white panel – deciding Caymans tourism, that’s all I’m going to say
You want Jamaicans to decide as well.?
12:56, you can find your non white “panel” any day all day sitting around at Coe Wood beach in Bodden Town ( and elsewhere) discussing how foreigners are taking their jobs. That’s all I’m going to say.
Race is irrelevant. The fact they were all expats when they came here is however highly relevant. Where is the disconnect? Where are all the long promised opportunities for local talent?
Join the Association, put yourself forward and vote.
I don’t agree with the term ” All white panel” but it could be more diverse.
Shame the new minister of tourism Kenneth Bryant didn’t attend his First CITA meeting ? That’s mind boggling
Hoping the new Caymanian employees everyone wants in the tourism sector don’t take a leaf out of his book and not turn up for work !!
Israel reached herd immunity with 68% of their population vaccinated. Herd immunity meant that cases dropped not only in vaccinated people, but even in those who were not vaccinated (e.g. children). When enough people are vaccinated, the virus, even variants simply die out because there are not enough unprotected people available to infect. Vaccines are highly effective at stopping transmission.
Letting in vaccinated tourists with proof of negative tests and without quarantine is extremely low risk for Cayman Islands once their population is vaccinated to a high enough level. Opening up by summer to vaccinated tourists seems reasonable. Nothing is no risk, including driving your car to work today.
CITA. Tourism is not a pillar of Cayman’s economy. It has not been for years. The harm the industry causes, environmental , cultural and economic, is proving not to be worth the benefit, especially given the derisory treatment and very limited employment of Caymanians. You have chased me from the beach too many times. Your cruise passengers have created to much refuse and crowding for me to tolerate. You continue to employ foreign nationals in face of thousands of unemployed locals. You need to change your tune. Dramatically.
66 is close enough to 70. Open the doors!
But nowhere near the 90% required to have herd immunity given the new variants. Wake up.
There isn’t going to be herd immunity. Everyone understands that. Even if we don’t open the borders to the degree these people want we can’t be held hostage here while the rest of the world resumes close to normal operations. “Wake up”
By June 9th 100% of the people that intend to be vaccinated will have done so.
Umm no one is being held hostage here…
Full courses of Pfizer, Moderna, J&J or AZ offer strong immunity defence against all variants. Billions served. There is a percentage spread that seems to prefer to get society over the herd immunity threshold by experiencing the virus lineages firsthand in some form. We should respect their choice, reckless and foolhardy as that may seem. Yesterday, several key USA states announced they are dismantling their vaccination pop-up clinics, since demand had tapered to nearly nothing. You can force a donkey to water, but you can’t make him drink.
Do you think Cayman can stay closed like this indefinitely? If you are worried, get the vaccine.
And if you are worried and 10 years old?
Crawl back in your hole.
Their problem. End quarantine for the vaccinated!
It is now insanity to quarantine people who are fully vaccinated.
We really are a stupid people.
You again??
People have had their chance to get the vaccine, it is time to move on and allow everyone to take responsibility for their own health.
I have taken responsibility and choose not to be unnecessarily exposed to the Covid virus. Quarantine provides excellent protection. Safety first kids!
July open the borders to vaccinated people going in and out. No quarantine.
Yes
Who cares about people’s lives when you can make money ?
People need to make money to live
I wonder if 11:05 thinks the rising costs in Cayman are merely coincidence and irrelevant?
Any cash prize should also be made eligible to ALL of those who completed the full vaccination course in Cayman, and opt-in, not just late comer hold-outs that are impairing our collective ability to resume normality. The prize should be posted from the profit-seeking CITA menbers, not depleting a charitable recovery fund. Administering the raffle could bring its own set of headaches and the C3 Fund shouldn’t be using its resources to administer that. There’s also GDPR issues…
Gdpr doesn’t apply here
I see Ferrari’s on the horizon if we hold out for a bit a longer!
HODL!! 🙂
Agree. The first people to step up should be fully eligible for any compensations/lotteries for taking the shots.
For those that were paying attention:
BVI, Anguilla, and Barbados have data driven plans that Cayman can look to in order to create a reopening plan. Proof of vaccination plus 14 days, PCR test within 5 days of the flight, registration for permission to enter, PCR test at the airport.
The chances of a us vaccinated traveller with asymptomatic covid gets reduces to lees than 1 in a million in this scenario. If Frontline workers are vaccinated, the risk gets reduces further.
Those jurisdictions all have Covid. We do not. We would rather remain Covid-free. Anyone who can afford to be here can be welcomed in, through quarantine!
Unless we remain closed for eternity we cannot remain covid free. It’s endemic now.
We are not going to remain COVID free. Even with 100% of our residents vaccinated it will come back, but at a level that can be handled by our medical facilities. We need two parallel plans – open our borders safely and how to manage COVID when it is back in our community.
If you are waiting to be Covid free you will waiting forever
The whole world will never be Covid free nor will Cayman . We all have to learnt to live with this disease forever. The new governments silence is deafening ? Make a damn decision and at least reduce the quarantine for starters
You do have Covid people in quarantine. You just don’t count those people. If other jurisdictions didn’t count those in quarantine with Covid, their numbers would be less, too. Look at the real data and Cayman has had Covid all along.
Follow the Turks and Caicos plan. Negative PCR test within 5 days of travel, and no quarantine, whether you are vaxxed or unvaxxed. There are too many families with young children who can’t get the vaccine, so to impose a quarantine for unvaxxed would mean all the families with young children would be unfairly discriminated against. Cayman is a family friendly place and a lot of tourists, especially overnight tourists, bring their children with them on vacation.
Once Cayman reaches the 70% vaccination rate we will have achieved herd immunity, so no reason to worry about unvaccinated individuals.
No thanks. Unvaxxed can stay their azz home.
Then don’t expect other countries to open their arms to your unvaxxed. Get vaccinated if you want off the rock
The government is silent on the issue. They will likely not open this year, and not next year either. They haven’t promised anything even if we reach the 70% vaccination rate, other that to “consider,” which mean nothing at all. Get used to paying a couple of thousand dollars for an airline ticket, and having to wait months at a time to get a seat. Not to mention quarantining for almost 2 weeks even if you are vaccinated, I think this is the future of cayman. This new premier and government makes Alden look absolutely liberal, at least he was willing to communicate openly with the people, set goals and then keep his word
You can thank China
Prior to COVID the last government did not openly communicate at all, COVID forced their hamd. This government has been in place since mid-April and it is now the end of May. They have had one press conference so far – so far so good.
Sheesh holy dooms day over here at 10:49! PACT are working on the plan. It’s only been 6 weeks since the election. Give them a minute please.
Unlike some dictatorships we know of, PACT actually cares about listening to everyone before jumping into action. Patience at this time will ensure an informed decision they can all stand behind vs a few people deciding and everyone else silenced into submission.
I think we’re in a far greater position having fresh minds who CARE about ALL the considerations – economy, public safety, tourism industry, etc.
Announce border openings with no quarantine for vaccinated folks now. At least try to get the few stalkers to take the jab.
Still should make wp holders HAVE to vax!
Agreed. A definite reopening date Is what it’s going to take to get the reluctant over the line.
“And even if the sector can recruit as many as a 1,000 people locally, they will still need another 1,500 overseas workers.” I’m sorry – are there not 2,500 Caymanians that are out of jobs?!?!
2,500 Caymanians that will work in the industry?
Likely not!
There are at most 20,000 Caymanians in the labour force.
Even if 10% are currently unemployed, which I doubt there are not enough people to staff these positions and rightly or wrongly a large % of Caymanians have little to no interest in these jobs, especially the entry level ones.
You might want to double or triple work permit fees to see if that has any effect on wages and workforce composition but that is another argument.
I don’t know too many Caymanians prepared to work a job for less than $10/hr.
Since $10/hour is the poverty line, no foreign national should be permitted here to earn less than that anyway!
AND to be fair, Caymanians “should” always be given priority, but with the prices we charge in Cayman, we also HAVE to ensure first rate customer service and Caymanians aren’t there yet and can’t be in such a short time.
CITA has only had 30 years to provide the relevant training and opportunity. They have chosen not to.
The question of the day is: Are you personally willing to work a job for less than $10/hr and for how long?
You clearly seem to have all the answers. Work permit holders “roughing it” for 5+ years vs. Caymanians and long-time locals struggling for 10, 15, and 20+ years are not the same things, so don’t get it twisted.
Foreign work permit holders ALWAYS have a Plan B, period. Locals are struggling to make Plan A work, while being forced out of their only realistic option to survive.
Hire Caymanians plan before ANY border opening plan, then we can talk.
Don’t dish out what you can’t take back!
No, because I’m educated. But if I wasn’t educated and was unemployed I would take the $10/hr job and start there. Too many people think they can just get any job just because they are Caymanian. Start from the bottom and work your way up! Nothing in life is just handed to you on a silver platter unfortunately.
We should not employ expats at a rate in which Caymanians cannot survive and grow. This is the crux of the employment problem. 20 years ago when Caymanians could make a living wage, they could start out at the bottom and, with good performance, rise up to managerial levels. This was true in the dive/water sports industries and the hospitality/restaurants.
What happens when we find expats from a country so disenfranchised that they are willing to work for $4/hour? Do the business owners hire them and rejoice? You can bet your ass they would.
We MUST establish a minimum wage that is also a living wage for locals. This is the only thing that will WORC for employing Caymanians.
There will be no tourism as long as 11 to 15 day quarantining is a requirement. If it can be down to 3 to 5 days for vaccinated folks with a pre test & interim test pass results, possibly foreign tourism may be allowed to limp in . Vaccinated flight crews & pilots exempted from quarantine.
Vaccinated residents here allowed to leave a return with no quarantine requirement ( by all means test us as you want CIG, you are paying for it ).
Should a Covid positive vaccinated resident be allowed into your home and office without having quarantined and cleared the virus first?Just testing your thought process.
No quarantine for vaccinated people is the ONLY answer. Who wants to holiday in Cayman with a quarantine when every other island is open without a quarantine? Let’s be honest!!
Every other island has Covid in their community. Every other island has large numbers of locals benefiting from tourism. Every other island is a relative economic wasteland.
It is clear that CITA board are good people that care for the overall mental health and wellbeing of Caymanians.
They have worked hard to propose sound reopening plans based on science and real world data from other islands.
They have kept Cayman afloat during the last difficult 15 months by hiring Native Caymanians and offering the best possible staycations and restaurant experiences.
We all owe them a big debt of gratitude. The PACT Government is lucky to have them as partners in the safe reopening of our borders and healing of our economy.
Horse droppings on steroids!
Cayman needs to protect its citizens especially children now.
Are children impacted by the virus
No. Only 55% of the estimated population have been fully vaccinated. That is far from heard immunity. So, no. We need to wait at least until the census has been completed in order to have accurate numbers in Oder to determine if heard immunity has been reached before we reopen borders.
Herd immunity is something that happens naturally, not through mass vaccinations.
The reason people like you should not post is that you know with absolute certainty that 55% is not herd immunity but have no clue what % is needed. You are clearly unqualified and a microphone for the current government.
We do not have enough vaccine to reach 70% of the estimated population.
So what is the CIG plan and when will we get more vaccine so we can get to the 70% level?
SMH these guys are the worst…
They have no plan. Electing a new government in the middle of a pandemic, especially with one with almost zero experience was a huge mistake. Have you heard a peep from them since they got it? They have no idea what they are doing.
I would say less than no idea as what they are doing makes no sense and is actually harmful to Cayman in the long run.
Your mom has no idea what she’s doing
It wouldn’t have to be a “new” government if the (one or two) “experienced” and qualified opposition members let go of their egos.