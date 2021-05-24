CIG struggling with EPS reporting on $1.1B

Sue Winspear

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government collected almost CI$1.14 billion in revenue in 2019 but is still struggling to properly report how it collected and spent the significant amount of taxpayer dollars. In her latest report, Auditor General Sue Winspear said that when it comes to the Entire Public Sector (EPS) consolidated financial statements, the CIG has not been able to get a clean audit opinion and is still working on both the 2018 and 2019 final reports. Winspear found that “much more needs to be done” to reach an unqualified audit opinion for the EPS financial statements.

These statements cover all central government entities as well as statuary authorities and government companies but the government has only in very recent years begun producing these critical reports after the switch in 2005 to international accrual accounting standards.

The report from the Office of the Auditor General, “Improving Financial Accountability and Transparency – Financial Management and Reporting“, shows all the executive transactions, such as coercive revenues, transfer payments and pensions, and many assets and debts, that are not reported in individual financial statements.

“The EPS financial statements are therefore fundamental for financial reporting of entire public spending against the appropriations authorized by the Parliament,” Winspear said in her report, adding that quality of the EPS statements have improved in recent years but they continue to get an adverse opinion. “Much more needs to be done to move the audit opinion to qualified and then unqualified as a significant number of deficiencies remain.”

She said many core government entities still have poor internal controls of their management of coercive revenue, which is the money collected from the public and companies paying fees.

In 2015 the audit office recommended that government develop and implement appropriate controls to ensure that all revenues owed to it are collected and that consultants were engaged to provide advice on how internal controls and accounting for revenues could be improved. As a result, guidelines were produced several years later in 2018. While Winspear said this was a “welcome development”, she said it was still “too early to tell what difference these new controls will make, as the new arrangements would not have been in place until financial year 2020”.

The EPS financial statements do not include the full liability for pensions and healthcare, which is a departure from international standards and requirements. “It is not clear how the government will be able to show a complete financial position while it continues to exclude these liabilities from its financial statements,” Winspear stated in her latest report.

Another problem for these consolidated accounts is that government budgeting and accounting for executive and entity transactions are required to be reported separately, which makes them unnecessarily complex and reduces transparency.

“It is important that there is clear and timely financial reporting of the actual amounts of executive revenues and expenditures, including comparisons against budget. It is also important that the financial information reported shows the full cost of administering and delivering public services, rather than reporting these separately in individual entity and EPS financial statements,” the auditor said, as she again called for amendments to the budgeting and financial reporting framework to remove this requirement.

While government has accepted this recommendation, the implementation of the change is not expected for another two years.

Winspear noted that it can take time for governments to fully prepare their statements in line with accounting standards and to a standard that satisfies their auditors, as she outlined the struggles the UK government itself has had with whole-of-government consolidated financial statements. She said that preparing high-quality financial statements for the entire public sector is an evolutionary process and it will take time for the government to achieve a ‘clean’ audit opinion on its EPS financials. But the problem for the CIG is that it does not have a plan to achieve a clean audit.

Winspear also found a number of other major issues that still plague the government’s accounts, such as a lack of transparency and a failure to reflect how government entities have performed in relation to the budget. Nevertheless, the government’s response to the report from both the political and administrative branches was full of praise for the finance ministry.

Chris Saunders, the new finance minister and former member of the Public Accounts Committee, and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson both focused on Winspear’s comments about the significant improvements that have been made, while glossing over the remaining issues found by the OAG in this report, the second of a series of three on the state of government’s accounts and how they are reported.

While admitting that only five of the OAG’s recommendations have been fully implemented, Saunders and Manderson highlighted the auditor general’s acknowledgment that over the last decade the quality of financial reporting has markedly improved, which has resulted in a reduction in the number of qualified audit opinions, from 16 in 2013/14 to none in 2019.

“Strong financial management and reporting are the established cornerstones of good governance, and the latest report from the OAG rounds out the true picture behind the government’s management and reporting efficacy,” Saunders said. However, he did accept that there is room for improvement, which government is taking seriously. “This includes tabling all annual reports in Parliament,” he added.

“Coming from a background of active involvement in the Public Accounts Committee scrutiny of the government’s financial management and reporting throughout my career in Parliament, I am acutely aware of the need to consistently improve and ensure that the principles of responsible financial management are enshrined in the work of the current PACT Government,” Saunders said in the government response to this report.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the AOG report provided opportunities to “continue to improve as we progress on our World Class Civil Service journey”, as he welcomed the positive comments on the state of management and reporting within core civil service. He said this was “reflective of the success of our efforts to continually improve our processes in this area”.