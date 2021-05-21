CIG still failing on public cash transparency

(CNS): Government entities have not yet published more than one quarter of the financial reports outlining how they spent public money over the four year period, 2015–16 to 2019, covered in the latest report by Auditor General Sue Winspear. Despite significant improvement in government accounting, in many areas there is still a lack of transparency, as too many financial statements and annual reports have not been tabled in the Parliament, preventing them from becoming public documents, she said. In 2019 government collected over $1.1 billion in revenue and spending has increased by over 30% since 2016, but in some cases the public remains in the dark about how their cash was historically spent.

“Despite the improvement in financial reporting, there continues to be a lack of accountability and transparency, as many financial statements and annual reports have not been presented to, or tabled in, the Parliament,” Winspear said. “This is an essential part of the accountability process.”

In the report, “Improving Financial Accountability and Transparency: Financial Management and Reporting”, the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) said the public sector has an obligation to provide a lot of information to those it is collecting the money from. “It is essential that such information is as transparent as possible, and it should therefore be easily accessible, easy to understand, timely and reliable,” the report stated.

But government is falling down on both timely release and the accessibility of the information and the office continues to urge government to make financial reporting more understandable. But the annual reports that accompany financial statements vary “significantly” in quality and don’t provide all of the information required, making it difficult for readers to determine how financial performance and the provision of public services are linked, if at all, the audit stated.

The latest report is one of a series relating to government’s financial management and reporting and it provides a summary of financial performance at the entire public sector (EPS) level and assesses performance against the six principles for responsible financial management for core government required by the Public Management and Finance Act.

“The Government has performed well against most of the principles of responsible financial management,” said Winspear. “However, it is essential that the Government reports its actual performance against the principles in a clear, accurate and timely manner.”

According to the auditor, as at February 2021, 118 of 160 sets (74%) of audited financial statements for the four years 2015–16 to 2019 had been tabled, though only 66 were tabled within six months of the completion of the audit; 17 sets of audited financial statements for 2019 had still not been tabled.

“This is a major gap in transparency and accountability, as essential information on public finances is not being made publicly available when it should be, and this inhibits scrutiny by the public and decision makers, such as Members of Parliament,” the report found.

The finance ministry has acknowledged the concerns over the timeliness of annual reports being tabled in the Parliament, and it has committed to continuing working with the public sector to improve the situation. The delay has been blamed on the lack of meetings of Parliament, but the auditor has suggested that these reports can be tabled between sittings, done in other jurisdictions using the Westminster model.

“Our review of other Parliaments’ Standing Orders found that reports and documents can be tabled throughout the year as part of routine operational business and that Parliament staff prepare daily business bulletins that list all reports and documents tabled that day and publish them on websites,” the auditor general said. “This approach allows for timely tabling and publication of annual reports and financial statements, which improves transparency.

We encourage the newly formed Parliament to consider adopting this approach.”

Winspear said although things have improved, there is still more to be done and this report outlines 16 recommendations aimed at further improving financial management and reporting across the public sector.

“Some of these recommendations are aimed at improving transparency and they will need buy-in from politicians to change the way the Parliament operates. I strongly encourage officials and elected members to seize the opportunity to do this as the Parliament establishes itself as a new, independent entity,” she added.