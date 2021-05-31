CIFA fined, president banned over ‘misconduct’

CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker with sports minister at the time, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, when she reinstated government funding for CIFA

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Football Association and its president, Alfredo Whittaker, have been found guilty of misconduct and neglecting to provide the required safeguards for the health and safety of players and others involved in a preliminary qualifier for the FIFA World Cup 2022. FIFA, the world football governing body, found that CIFA failed to comply with and implement the required safety precautions for the match between the Cayman Islands and Canada, which was held in Bradenton, USA.

As a result, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of around US$55,650 on the local organisation and banned Whittaker from official games for six months.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on 28 March but it had to be postponed by a day because Whittaker, who is also the team manager, did not present the PCR test results of the Cayman Islands national team players and team officials as standard protocol requires. FIFA also found him “guilty of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour towards a match official, in addition to having demonstrated disregard for the establishment of the safety of the players, officers and referees involved in the match in light of the COVID-19 pandemic”, according to a release from FIFA.

As a consequence, CIFA has been sanctioned with a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs “and Whittaker has been banned from exercising any official activity in connection with the national-team competition matches of the CIFA for six months”.

The match resulted in an emphatic defeat for the Cayman Islands, who lost eleven nil, but things have now gone from bad to worse. Shortly after FIFA announced that it intended to take disciplinary proceedings, Whittaker claimed he was not concerned because it was a simple misunderstanding that would be cleared up after he submitted explanations.

FIFA obviously took a very different view, saying that the fine and ban related to breaches of several rules. In its decision, the Disciplinary Committee said it took into account the concerted efforts made by member associations, the confederations and other stakeholders to secure the successful resumption of football in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CIFA is still believed to be strapped for cash, as government funding was not re-instated until the end of last year. The money was withheld for several years as a result of the global corruption investigation which had sucked in CIFA President and FIFA Vice President at the time, Jeff Webb.