Census to ask questions on food security

George Town Primary School students sing the Census 2021 jingle at the launch ceremony

(CNS): What should have been Census 2020 was launched last week as Census 2021 after the national count last year was postponed because of the pandemic. It will now begin on 10 October and is expected to take around three months. The goal is to count every person in every household to enable government to make informed decisions about future policy. But this time around government has added new questions to establish levels of food insecurity as well as issues surrounding health cover and pension provision.

A preliminary census report featuring highlights such as total population is scheduled to be released in first quarter 2022 and the full and final report is scheduled for later that year.

Although the census will not reveal personal information, some members of the public remain suspicious but regardless of any reluctance, participation is mandatory. The Economics and Statistics Office has begun signing up potential census workers on Grand Cayman to participate in the actual count. Hiring and training for some 500 enumerators starts in June..

In addition to questions in this census about food security, questions about farming and fishing have also been added. Premier Wayne Panton explained that this will help government understand what is happening outside the labour force and help charity and community based groups better serve the community and inform government about the levels of poverty.

At the census launch event, Finance Minister Chris Saunders read one of the questions, which asks if anyone in the household had not been able to eat due to a lack of resources for one day in the previous four weeks. In a sample pilot survey, at least 2% of people said yes to that question. Saunders said the census would give a more accurate picture of the real level of food insecurity people in Cayman are facing.