Census to ask questions on food security
(CNS): What should have been Census 2020 was launched last week as Census 2021 after the national count last year was postponed because of the pandemic. It will now begin on 10 October and is expected to take around three months. The goal is to count every person in every household to enable government to make informed decisions about future policy. But this time around government has added new questions to establish levels of food insecurity as well as issues surrounding health cover and pension provision.
A preliminary census report featuring highlights such as total population is scheduled to be released in first quarter 2022 and the full and final report is scheduled for later that year.
Although the census will not reveal personal information, some members of the public remain suspicious but regardless of any reluctance, participation is mandatory. The Economics and Statistics Office has begun signing up potential census workers on Grand Cayman to participate in the actual count. Hiring and training for some 500 enumerators starts in June..
In addition to questions in this census about food security, questions about farming and fishing have also been added. Premier Wayne Panton explained that this will help government understand what is happening outside the labour force and help charity and community based groups better serve the community and inform government about the levels of poverty.
At the census launch event, Finance Minister Chris Saunders read one of the questions, which asks if anyone in the household had not been able to eat due to a lack of resources for one day in the previous four weeks. In a sample pilot survey, at least 2% of people said yes to that question. Saunders said the census would give a more accurate picture of the real level of food insecurity people in Cayman are facing.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Administration, Politics
Why should we not be suspicious? I am never, ever skipped on a census or other questionnaires. They ask intrusive questions, and then get surly when people choose to abstain.
You want to know what appliances I have? Hell no. You want to know how much money I have? Hell no. You want to know what I think about things? Please ask. I’m more than willing to expound.
We are likely entering a time of increasing austerity. That’s okay. These adjustments are frequent within the range of history. The Cayman Islands have enjoyed an explosive building boom and real estate boom for the past 15 or so years, and all good things must come to an end. Much of the folk of the developed world consider us safe and stable and want to move here. I welcome them, if they want to do as they do in Rome. I want to preserve our culture, and that has always made room for people to come here and become Caymanians.
Times are likely to get more difficult. We should all focus as much as we are able upon micro-agriculture. Even when I lived in a city with a small balcony to my apartment, I grew tomatoes and cucumbers. We can all do better. We come from a hardy stock of people, and those not from here that have joined us often have experience with agriculture and farming. We need to be more self-sustaining.
Will all census takers be required to be fully vaccinated? If not, you can forget about me opening my door to them.
No wonder people are suspicious. We have been kept in the dark since March of 2020. No real information, no idea what is coming down the pike. No idea when we will open, no way to plan for our business nor personal future. Gee, cannot understand why there is a lack of trust.
Do the ESO count people on Temporary Work Permits, Permissions to Continue Working, Snowbirds, Dependents, College Kids, Hospital Patients, Overstayers, or those with less than 6 months to go before their Term Limit?
Do we get a free whopper if we participate?
Why don’t they just put the questions on a secure web site – so that people can fill it out and send it back in.
I hate people coming to my house – that I don’t know.
Should be asking about how many educated Caymanians feel unable to afford to buy a home and/or have kids despite a degree.
Not telling them shit.