CCMI opens summer scholarships to local students

YELC 2019 participants

YELC 2019 coral nursery session

YELC 2020 students on a dive in Little Cayman

(CNS): The Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is offering six scholarships for selected local students to attend a two-month intensive Young Environmentalist Leadership Course (YELC) this summer to help train young Caymanians to be skilled and enthusiastic environmental ambassadors. The programme, which is now in its tenth year, was created to provide an opportunity for local students to continue their educational pathway in the marine sciences. It is open to high school students and recent graduates, aged between 15 and 19, who are invited to apply now directly to the CCMI.

Successful applicants will begin the programme with their dive training in Grand Cayman in early July. The course concludes with a 10-day experience at the Little Cayman Research Centre with CCMI’s research and education professionals.

As well as getting Advanced Open Water and Rescue Diver certifications, the students will work on field projects, take part in night dives, lionfish dissections, CV workshops, mock job interviews, and assist with CCMI’s ongoing research. The YELC programme was created to build skilled and enthusiastic environmental ambassadors while bridging an important gap for local students who may not have access to post-school education in the Cayman Islands.

Now that the programme has successfully run for nine years, CCMI said that YELC alumni are taking professional roles in the dive tourism and environmental science fields.

Sponsored by Foster’s and Cayman National Bank, the YELC programme has supported more than 85 students on their journey to learning about the marine environment while also helping to develop important soft skills that will serve participants well in any career path they choose.